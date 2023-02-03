The KXT Local Show: BB Bean, Elaina Kay, Raging Bunch, Pretty Boy Aaron

The week has been cold and icy, but the jams coming out of NTX are new and hot! (Apologies for that. A little stir-crazy over here.) This week, we heard an anthem about growing up from Denton artist BB Bean, a gentle love song about a gentleman from country songstress Elaina Kay, and a new indie pop track from Dallas project Raging Bunch. We also revisited the new song from FIT and listened back to the feel-good track “Delifino” from Pretty Boy Aaron and Bruhnice.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

“The Dance of Instead” is both an anthem about growing up and a tale about unrequited love for a close, lifelong friend. Watch for BB Bean to drop their debut EP, Sweet Bitterness, in May.

Kay expresses tender wonder and appreciation for the gentleman in this slow and steamy love song.

Artist Jayson Bunch heads up this Dallas-based project that recently released the album Good Guys Bad Boys. “Angel” will find you bobbing your head while listening to a story of new love.

Pretty Boy Aaron feat.Bruhnice, Zebra Troop, and Helms

I found this super fun, live rendition of “Delfino” and enjoyed it so much that I thought you should see it, too!

The KXT Local Show- 2/2/23

BB Bean- The Dance Of Instead

Julius- Summer ’22

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Bruhnice- Delifno (Feel This Way)

Elaina Kay- Gentleman

Bo Armstrong- Get It Right

The Chinaskis- Bought And Sold

Glitter- Middle

Raging Bunch- Angel

MurieL- Your Heart Is Mine

TVTENT feat. Steviekioutu- Move

Northlake- California Bride

Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner

Erin Kendell- Something So Divine

FIT- Pleasure + Pain

Wyatt Coates- Hard Times

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

UPDATE: This post was updated on January 27 to correct an error in the spelling of DAMOYEE.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.