The KXT Local Show: Bad Lives, Salim Nourallah, Angèle Anise

New music out of Dallas this week from alternative group Bad Lives, electronic artist Ishi, and Americana artist Salim Nourallah. We also revisited the retro-tinged new release from Fort Worth artist Abraham Alexander, had some “Key Lime Pie” with Denver Williams, and listened back to “Así Comenzo, Asi Termino” from Irving-based Spanish rockers Xiclone.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The Dallas project is headed up by Jordan Taylor Thomas. Check out the fast-paced love song before the band embarks on a slew of shows (starting with the Ridglea Room in Fort Worth!) in March.

Producer and artist Salim Nourallah is back with “The Sound Of Suffering”. The song is a reminder to look for love when in a dark place.

Slightly jazzy with a hint of blues and a voice that is both calming and powerful at the same time. Angèle Anise made her Local Show debut with “Safe to Say.”

The KXT Local Show- 2/23/23

Bad Lives- Tired OF You

Northlake- Falling Out Of Fashion

Elaina Kay- Gentleman

Psychic Love Child- Ophiuchi Hotline

Denver Williams- Key Lime Pie

Electric Tongues- Time Machine (Eternal Version)

Ishi (feat. Electrophunk)- Ride Or Die

Salim Nourallah- The Sound Of Suffering

Jake Quillin (feat. Maya Piata)- All My Life

Tears- Diamantes

Abraham Alexander- Tears Run Dry

Alex Malave- Comfy Sweatshirt

Morningbuzz- plshutup

Xiclon- Así Comenzo, Asi Termino

Elyse Jewel- TBH IDK

Angèle Anise- Safe To Say

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.