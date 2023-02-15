Heartemis Funk showcases Arlington artists in the name of love

A full band on stage

Chef Dee (in white) performed with Justin King’s band during Heartemis Funk 2023 inside the 2.11.23 Heartemis Funk at Somatic Movement Gym in Arlington. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Love was in the air at the 4th annual Heartemis Funk event, hosted by local band Artemis Funk.

The night featured an all-Arlington artist lineup, including Able Delilah, Justin King, Honey Whiskey Jr., and poetry by Kelsey Merritt.

Arlington parkour gym Somatic Movement Gym served as a unique venue for the Valentine’s show. Artist and event coordinator Trang Quỳnh Thị Vũ was inspired to create a love-themed journey through the space for attendees. She works in the community with her company Trang Vu Productions.

A vocalist with a microphone on stage

Justin King performed as part of the all-Arlington artist lineup at Heartemis Funk. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A drummer on a tall platform

Able Delilah’s drummer Drake Fanning sitting high up on the parkour gym structure at Somatic Movement Gym. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A poster up on a wall that says "tunnel of love" to the left, "love letters" to the right

The layout of the Somatic Movement Gym gave creative inspiration to the Heartemis Funk event, with several passages to get through to the venue and discover themed areas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Able Delilah’s unique sound burst through the speakers at Heartemis Funk 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Every Heartemis Funk is different,” Vũ said, who has been involved in the past two years. “This came together in this space based on what we had to work with [inside a parkour gym]. We wanted to create an atmosphere of love, music and art. I like to create themes in different rooms – where people can take photos, enjoy vendors and food.”

Vũ was quick to mention that production was a community effort.

“The entire Arlington community came together to make this happen,” she said. “It took all of us about four hours to set up. The local artists here are passionate about what we do. We’re all ready for Arlington to pop up.”

A saxophonist on a platform

Able Delilah’s saxophonist Zach Defour played on the highest platform on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wide angle of a maze

The Heartemis Funk love maze included food and art vendors, a tarot reading section, a selfie wall, and a place to write love notes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two people on stage, one playing keyboard and singing, the other playing guitar

Samson Robinson’s powerhouse voice was accompanied by guitarist Kirby Welch during a performance of a new Able Delilah song. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The atmosphere was light and engaging. Attendees were encouraged to go all-out in their attire, and dress in red, pink and purple to match the event’s color scheme.

“My vision was that everything would be pretty dark,” Vũ said. “I wanted to have the colors bring the venue to life.”

Artemis Funk doesn’t have another show currently on the books until June 23 at Caves Lounge with Blue Tongue and TVTENDV, but are working on their second record. It will follow their 2020 single “Easy” and 2019 EP F5.

A woman smiling with her hands in the air

Artist Trang Quỳnh Thị Vũ played a major part in the production of Heartemis Funk 2023 as the event coordinator. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Artemis Funk celebrated their 4th annual Heartemis Funk event in style, dressed to the nines. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man singing on stage

Artemis Funk’s Gabriel Parker has a vocal range that keeps the audience on their toes, belting high notes that reverberate through the room. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Able Delilah will be performing March 18 at Deep Ellum Brewery, showcasing new music that the band has been working on.

Justin King is also working on new music, and will be performing as part of Acuna Katana at Three Links on February 21.

One thing is for certain – the local music scene in Arlington is a force to be reckoned with. Catch these artists while you can before they blow up and leave on tour forever.

A portrait of a woman

Mylinn Yeefoon was an attendee who took up the challenge to dress in alignment with the color scheme of pink, red and purple – a detail that elevated the overall Heartemis Funk experience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A white wall with words about love in black parker

The love letter wall signed by attendees at Heartemis Funk 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man singing into a microphone

Patrick Pombuena of Artemis Funk singing a song to his fiancé Trang Quỳnh Thị Vũ in the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Artemis Funk closed out the night at Somatic Movement Gym for a successful Heartemis Funk 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

