Heartemis Funk showcases Arlington artists in the name of love

Love was in the air at the 4th annual Heartemis Funk event, hosted by local band Artemis Funk.

The night featured an all-Arlington artist lineup, including Able Delilah, Justin King, Honey Whiskey Jr., and poetry by Kelsey Merritt.

Arlington parkour gym Somatic Movement Gym served as a unique venue for the Valentine’s show. Artist and event coordinator Trang Quỳnh Thị Vũ was inspired to create a love-themed journey through the space for attendees. She works in the community with her company Trang Vu Productions.

“Every Heartemis Funk is different,” Vũ said, who has been involved in the past two years. “This came together in this space based on what we had to work with [inside a parkour gym]. We wanted to create an atmosphere of love, music and art. I like to create themes in different rooms – where people can take photos, enjoy vendors and food.”

Vũ was quick to mention that production was a community effort.

“The entire Arlington community came together to make this happen,” she said. “It took all of us about four hours to set up. The local artists here are passionate about what we do. We’re all ready for Arlington to pop up.”

The atmosphere was light and engaging. Attendees were encouraged to go all-out in their attire, and dress in red, pink and purple to match the event’s color scheme.

“My vision was that everything would be pretty dark,” Vũ said. “I wanted to have the colors bring the venue to life.”

Artemis Funk doesn’t have another show currently on the books until June 23 at Caves Lounge with Blue Tongue and TVTENDV, but are working on their second record. It will follow their 2020 single “Easy” and 2019 EP F5.

Able Delilah will be performing March 18 at Deep Ellum Brewery, showcasing new music that the band has been working on.

Justin King is also working on new music, and will be performing as part of Acuna Katana at Three Links on February 21.

One thing is for certain – the local music scene in Arlington is a force to be reckoned with. Catch these artists while you can before they blow up and leave on tour forever.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.