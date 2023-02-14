Abraham Alexander is ready for his close-up.

The Greece-born, Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter will unveil his full-length debut LP, SEA/SONS, April 14 on Nashville’s Dualtone Records.

“The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece,” Alexander said in a statement. “So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn’t really a concept that kids grasp. SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea, and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.”

The 11-track effort, co-produced by Alexander, Matt Pence and Brad Cook, features cameos from heavyweights Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr., and will be accompanied by a short documentary titled “Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.”

Alexander has also announced a hometown-adjacent gig to celebrate the release of SEA/SONS on June 2 at the Kessler Theater. Tickets for that performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.

With the news of the album’s impending release, Alexander has also released a new single, “Tears Run Dry,” and booked a handful of performances, including a two-night stand in Austin at C-Boys on Feb. 17-18 and a slot at this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in mid-June.

“In writing ‘Tears Run Dry,’ I was inspired by family friends celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary,” Alexander said in a statement. “As they were sharing their story with me, I was determined to inject the emotions I was feeling into a song. The song is about love and wonder. The longing to love someone through a hard time and make whatever pain they are feeling disappear.”

But for all he’s accomplished thus far, Alexander told KXT last fall his achievements haven’t quite sunk in.

“It’s hard to think as I’m putting my head down and working that someone’s looking,” Alexander said in October. “I don’t feel like I’ve scratched the surface yet. But there’s definitely been a lot of work that’s been done.”

Abraham Alexander SEA/SONS release show at Kessler Theater, Dallas. 8 p.m. June 2. Tickets are $24-$36, and on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.