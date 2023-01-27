The Rosemont Kings started the party this week with the “Rosemont Groove!” This week also brought us the highly anticipated new single from Dallas band FIT. Dallas multi-instrumentalist Corey Breedlove sent in the new track “Go With The Flow”, and we checked in with The Troumatics out of Fort Worth. And a big congratulations to Denton-based project The Rocket Summer – the new track “Stuck Inside Your Light” was listed as one of the Songs You Need To Know This Week by Rolling Stone.

You can see the entire playlist after this week's highlights

The Rosemont Kings was created on South Rosemont Ave. in Oak Cliff. The ensemble’s latest release is an upbeat number that features signature horns and soulful sound. A groove, indeed.

DAMOYEE feat. Annie Elise

The Booker T. Washington High School graduate met Annie Elise while away at Berklee College of Music. The team wrote “BICY” about going home for breaks and missing their boyfriends until they returned. BICY= Boy I’m Craving You. Get it?

“Pleasure + Pain” is the group’s second release from recording sessions with producers Adam Lasus and Jordan Richardson, who have collectively worked with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Yo La Tengo, and Ben Harper & the Relentless 7, and Ringo Starr, and many others. The band says the song is a slow-burning anthem to youthful daydreams of fading glory.

The Dallas-based dream pop band has been selected as an official artist for SXSW this year! Celebrate by listening to their latest single, “Lying Love.”

The KXT Local Show- 1/26/2023

The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove

88 Killa feat. Kali Flower- Passenger Seat

Corey Breedlove- Go With The Flow

FIT- Pain + Pleasure

Morningbuzz- plshutup

Asher Robers- What Did I Do Wrong

DAMOYEE feat. Annie Elise- BICY

Broke String Burnett- She Turned Into A Shadow

Kirk Thurmond- Campari & Soda

The Troumatics- Cross That Line

Lorelei K- Lying Love

Raging Bunch- Trust Is Love

Rafa- Medicina

The Rocket Summer- Stuck Inside Your Light

Pleasant Grove- Andalusia Sound

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

UPDATE: This post was updated on January 27 to correct an error in the spelling of DAMOYEE.

