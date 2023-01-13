The KXT Local Show: Sunrise Academy, Jackopierce, Fresh Ghosts

This week brought us new music out of Dallas from Sunrise Academy and Chancy. Dallas artist John Kenny also made his Local Show debut with the Salim Nourallah-produced “Creases.” Denton band Fresh Ghosts did a fresh take on David Bazan’s “Won’t Let Go”, and Byron Davis Jr. sent in the hip-hop track “I Need That Energy” from Irving. We even got a song about social anxiety from The Sellers out of Fort Worth.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The college duo formerly known as Sol and Dye self-produces all their own music. “I Found A Haven” is the group’s first of many anticipated releases this year.

Formed in 1988, the Dallas-based band has been cranking out jams for over 3o years. Co-founder Cary Pierce wrote “Never Alone” for his oldest child who was going away to college.

The Denton folk-rock band is led by sound engineer and musician Alex Hastings, who has also played with Claire Morales and The Demigs. The Ghosts have put their own spin on “Won’t Let Go,” a song originally released by David Bazan in 2011.

The KXT Local Show- 1/12/23

Sunrise Academy- I Found A Haven

Marc Musso- Try Too Hard

John Kenny- Creases

Byron Davis Jr. – I Need That Energy

L25- All Night

The Wee-Beasties- Shotgunning Beers In The Parking Lot

Chancy- Draw It

Jackopierce- Never Alone

Gratzi- Reasons

Jake Quillin feat. Maya Piata- All My Life

Fresh Ghosts- Let Go

Strongwire- Irrational

Sucio- Attencion

Abraham Alexander- Heart Of Gold

The Sellers- I SPY

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.