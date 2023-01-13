The KXT Local Show: Sunrise Academy, Jackopierce, Fresh Ghosts

This week brought us new music out of Dallas from Sunrise Academy and Chancy. Dallas artist John Kenny also made his Local Show debut with the Salim Nourallah-produced “Creases.” Denton band Fresh Ghosts did a fresh take on David Bazan’s “Won’t Let Go”, and Byron Davis Jr. sent in the hip-hop track “I Need That Energy” from Irving. We even got a song about social anxiety from The Sellers out of Fort Worth.
You can see the entire playlist after this week's highlights
Sunrise Academy
The college duo formerly known as Sol and Dye self-produces all their own music. “I Found A Haven” is the group’s first of many anticipated releases this year.
Jackopierce
Formed in 1988, the Dallas-based band has been cranking out jams for over 3o years. Co-founder Cary Pierce wrote “Never Alone” for his oldest child who was going away to college.
Fresh Ghosts
The Denton folk-rock band is led by sound engineer and musician Alex Hastings, who has also played with Claire Morales and The Demigs. The Ghosts have put their own spin on “Won’t Let Go,” a song originally released by David Bazan in 2011.
The KXT Local Show- 1/12/23
Sunrise Academy- I Found A Haven
Marc Musso- Try Too Hard
John Kenny- Creases
Byron Davis Jr. – I Need That Energy
L25- All Night
The Wee-Beasties- Shotgunning Beers In The Parking Lot
Chancy- Draw It
Jackopierce- Never Alone
Gratzi- Reasons
Jake Quillin feat. Maya Piata- All My Life
Fresh Ghosts- Let Go
Strongwire- Irrational
Sucio- Attencion
Abraham Alexander- Heart Of Gold
The Sellers- I SPY
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.
