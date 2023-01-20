The KXT Local Show: 88 Killa feat. Kali Flower, Northern National, & A Home Team Anthem

Wowza, what a week for great music! We got to start with the superstar team-up of legendary Dallas rapper Tum Tum, with Kayro La R, Royal South, Riah Rylee, and Megan Burnett ahead of the big game this weekend. PC Limbo made its Local Show debut and The Park Sitters sent in a new track called ‘My Wannabe.” We even got to hear “Holding Fast” from Matt Hillyer‘s new album, Glorietta.

88 Killa feat. Kali Flower

“Passenger Seat” brings us two things that are very exciting- a new song from 88 Killa, and the introduction of songstress Kali Flower.

Tum Tum, Kayro La R, Royal South, Riah Rylee, Megan Burnett

Just in time to get you hype, 5 super talented DFW artists have come together with an anthem for the hometown team!

Northern National

The Dallas band had been holding on to this song for some time, and appropriately released it on Friday the 13th.

The KXT Local Show- 1/19/2022

Tum Tum, Kayro La R, Royal South, Riah Rylee, Megan Burnett- Showtime (DC Anthem)

Tears- Diamantes

88 Killa feat. Kali Flower- Passenger Seat

Northern National- Rx To Die

Northlake- Daylight Dancing

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

Matt Hillyer- Holding Fast

Ryan Miles- Burning

Sunrise Academy- I Found A Haven

FIT- DESPEREAUX

PC Limbo- Discord

Parker Twomey- I’d Be Your Man

LemonTech- Heartbreak In Hawaii

Lou CharLe$ feat. xBValentine- I Like The Way

The Park Sitters- My Wannabe

