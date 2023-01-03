Tulips FW hosted their New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday night, with home town headliners Black Tie Dynasty plus local acts FIT, Phantomelo and Dome Dwellers.

The festivities of the night included music, a photography booth by Ruby Bellows Tin Type, and balloons galore. Attendees enjoyed bouncing the balloons around throughout the night, creating an interactive experience inside Tulips FW.

During Black Tie Dynasty’s set, frontman Cory Watson said, “Do you want to know how special you are? The suit I’m wearing I’ve worn twice in my life. Once on my wedding day, and here tonight.” The crowd cheered exuberantly.

Phantomelo’s William Rakkar interviewed Watson on his new Youtube spoof show “Shot Ones,” where they “blatantly rip-off ‘Hot Ones’,” as he says in the first episode with Watson. Between unique music video props and the falling through of a Capitol Records contract, this deep dive shines a light on Black Tie Dynasty’s journey.

Check out upcoming events at Tulips FW on their online calendar, including shows with Jake Paleschic, Sports, Pear Earl, Hey Cowboy, 88 Killa and more.

Catch Phantomelo at Lola’s Fort Worth on Friday, January 13 with Mean Motor Scooter, Primo Danger and Clifffs.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

