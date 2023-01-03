Black Tie Dynasty headlined the New Year’s Eve celebration at Tulips in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Tulips FW hosted their New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday night, with home town headliners Black Tie Dynasty plus local acts FIT, Phantomelo and Dome Dwellers.
The festivities of the night included music, a photography booth by Ruby Bellows Tin Type, and balloons galore. Attendees enjoyed bouncing the balloons around throughout the night, creating an interactive experience inside Tulips FW.
During Black Tie Dynasty’s set, frontman Cory Watson said, “Do you want to know how special you are? The suit I’m wearing I’ve worn twice in my life. Once on my wedding day, and here tonight.” The crowd cheered exuberantly.
Phantomelo’s William Rakkar interviewed Watson on his new Youtube spoof show “Shot Ones,” where they “blatantly rip-off ‘Hot Ones’,” as he says in the first episode with Watson. Between unique music video props and the falling through of a Capitol Records contract, this deep dive shines a light on Black Tie Dynasty’s journey.
Check out upcoming events at Tulips FW on their online calendar, including shows with Jake Paleschic, Sports, Pear Earl, Hey Cowboy, 88 Killa and more.
Catch Phantomelo at Lola’s Fort Worth on Friday, January 13 with Mean Motor Scooter, Primo Danger and Clifffs.
Dome Dwellers opened the show for NYE at Tulips FW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dome Dwellers released an album in 2022 called It’s Just Us. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Music fans played with the festive balloons set up on the ground at the front of the stage (pictured during Dome Dwellers’ set). The balloons created an engaging atmosphere among the crowd throughout the night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
William Rakkar of Phantomelo raised a glass to the New Year with the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Phantomelo’s “Shark Attack” music video made KXT’s 10 favorite North Texas music videos for 2022 (see article on KXT home page). Photo: Jessica Waffles
Panda Cuenca of Phantomelo is known for her ethereal and energetic presence on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jeff Gerardi of Phantomelo raises a drumstick during a zesty performance at Tulips FW for NYE. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Panda Cuenca of Phantomelo performing at Tulips FW for NYE 2022. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Special guest DJ act Pop Boy Etc outside on the patio at Tulips FW between sets. Jordan Cline (left) and Rene Floyd (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ruby Bellows Tin Type hosted a photography booth during the NYE celebration at Tulips FW, offering portraits exposed directly onto 5×7 pieces of metal. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sheena owns Ruby Bellows Tin Type, a photography service that involves her vintage camera that was built in 1904. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Hunter Moehring of FIT performing at Tulips FW for New Year’s Eve. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Joel Bradley of FIT engulfed in light on stage at Tulips FW for the NYE celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
FIT currently has three singles released since their inception in 2019 – “Modern Lovers,” “Cool Kids” and “DESPEREAUX.”Photo: Jessica Waffles
Black Tie Dynasty invited the eager crowd to come close to the front of the stage, which inevitably brought some balloons on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fans gathered at the front of the stage, including the fan in the foreground of this photo – who sang every word of the songs back to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd ended the night with high energy during Black Tie Dynasty’s closing set for NYE at Tulips FW. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
