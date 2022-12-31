Your Top Albums of 2022

Everyone loves a countdown, and today we had two! First, we counted down your favorite songs of the year, and now it’s time to see what albums you were jamming to in 2022.
Cheers to more great music in 2023!
The 90s
91.7) Allison Ponthier – Shaking Hands With Elvis EP
91) Michigander – Stay Out Of It *(Double sided single release)
90) Dermot Kennedy – Sonder
The 80s
89) Delta Spirit – One Is One
88) The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta
87) Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet
86) Ben Kweller – Circuit Boredom
85) Marcus Mumford – (self -titled)
84) Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)
83) Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name
82) Broken Bells – Into The Blue
81) Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Cheat Codes
80) Soccer Mommy – Sometimes Forever
The 70s
79) Dehd – Blue Skies
78) The National (feat. Bon Iver)– Weird Goodbyes *(Standalone single release)
77) The Suffers- It Starts With Love
76) Marcus King – Young Blood
75) The Killers – Boy *(Standalone single release)
74) The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
73) Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight
72) Arlo Parks – Softly *(Standalone single release)
71) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
70) Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
The 60s
69) The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only
68) PM Warson – True Story
67) Arcade Fire – We
66) Andrew Bird – Inside Problems
65) Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph
64) Sylvan Esso – No Rules Sandy
63) Weezer – SZNZ (Seasons)
62) Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds
61) Gorillaz – Cracker Island
60) Eddie Vedder – Earthling
The 50s
59) Coin – Uncanny Valley
58) Ozomatli – Marching On
57) Head And The Heart – Every Shade Of Blue
56) Milky Chance – Trip Tape II
55) Adia Victoria – Ain’t Killed Me Yet *(Standalone single release)
54) Seratones – Love & Algorhythms
53) Bob Moses – The Silence In Between
52) Calexico – El Mirador
51) Trombone Shorty – Lifted
50) Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
The 40s
49) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
48) Maggie Rogers – Surrender
47) CAAMP – Lavender Days
46) Inhaler- It Won’t Always Be Like This
45) Omar Apollo – Ivory
44) The Vandoliers – The Vandoliers
43) Angel Olsen – Big Time
42) Mountain Goats – Bleed Out
41) Toro Y Moi – Mahal
40) Midlake – For The Sake Of Bethel Woods
The 30s
39) Muna – Muna
38) Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
37) Lyle Lovett – The 12th Of June
36) Cuco – Fantasy Gateway
35) Joshua Ray Walker – See You Next Time
34) Adrien Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos
33) Beabadoobee – Beatopia
32) Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Ali
31) Lumineers – Brightside
30) Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
The 20s
29) Pete Yorn – Hawaii
28) Beyonce – Renaissance
27) Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave
26) Metric – Formentera
25) Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
24) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart
23) Portugal, The Man – What, Me Worry? *(Standalone single release)
22) Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
21) Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
20) Gang of Youths – Angel In Realtime
The Teens
19) Bartees Strange – Farm To Table
18) Florence & The Machine – Dance Fever
17) Lucius – Second Nature
16) Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
15) Foals –Life Is Yours
14) Taylor Swift – Midnights
13) First Aid Kit – Palomino
12) Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
11) Plains – I Walked With You A Ways
Top Ten!
10) Wilco – Cruel Country
9) Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
8) Band of Horses – Things Are Great
7) Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
6) Momma – Household Name
5) Mitski – Laurel Hell
4) Lizzo – Special
3) Beach House – Once Twice Melody
2) Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
1) Wet Leg – Wet Leg
