Your Top Albums of 2022

Everyone loves a countdown, and today we had two! First, we counted down your favorite songs of the year, and now it’s time to see what albums you were jamming to in 2022.

Cheers to more great music in 2023!

The 90s

91.7) Allison Ponthier – Shaking Hands With Elvis EP

91) Michigander – Stay Out Of It *(Double sided single release)

90) Dermot Kennedy – Sonder

The 80s

89) Delta Spirit – One Is One

88) The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta

87) Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet

86) Ben Kweller – Circuit Boredom

85) Marcus Mumford – (self -titled)

84) Kurt Vile – (watch my moves)

83) Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name

82) Broken Bells – Into The Blue

81) Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Cheat Codes

80) Soccer Mommy – Sometimes Forever

The 70s

79) Dehd – Blue Skies

78) The National (feat. Bon Iver)– Weird Goodbyes *(Standalone single release)

77) The Suffers- It Starts With Love

76) Marcus King – Young Blood

75) The Killers – Boy *(Standalone single release)

74) The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

73) Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight

72) Arlo Parks – Softly *(Standalone single release)

71) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

70) Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

The 60s

69) The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only

68) PM Warson – True Story

67) Arcade Fire – We

66) Andrew Bird – Inside Problems

65) Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph

64) Sylvan Esso – No Rules Sandy

63) Weezer – SZNZ (Seasons)

62) Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

61) Gorillaz – Cracker Island

60) Eddie Vedder – Earthling

The 50s

59) Coin – Uncanny Valley

58) Ozomatli – Marching On

57) Head And The Heart – Every Shade Of Blue

56) Milky Chance – Trip Tape II

55) Adia Victoria – Ain’t Killed Me Yet *(Standalone single release)

54) Seratones – Love & Algorhythms

53) Bob Moses – The Silence In Between

52) Calexico – El Mirador

51) Trombone Shorty – Lifted

50) Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

The 40s

49) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

48) Maggie Rogers – Surrender

47) CAAMP – Lavender Days

46) Inhaler- It Won’t Always Be Like This

45) Omar Apollo – Ivory

44) The Vandoliers – The Vandoliers

43) Angel Olsen – Big Time

42) Mountain Goats – Bleed Out

41) Toro Y Moi – Mahal

40) Midlake – For The Sake Of Bethel Woods

The 30s

39) Muna – Muna

38) Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

37) Lyle Lovett – The 12th Of June

36) Cuco – Fantasy Gateway

35) Joshua Ray Walker – See You Next Time

34) Adrien Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos

33) Beabadoobee – Beatopia

32) Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Ali

31) Lumineers – Brightside

30) Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen

The 20s

29) Pete Yorn – Hawaii

28) Beyonce – Renaissance

27) Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave

26) Metric – Formentera

25) Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point

24) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Follow Your Heart

23) Portugal, The Man – What, Me Worry? *(Standalone single release)

22) Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive

21) Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

20) Gang of Youths – Angel In Realtime

The Teens

19) Bartees Strange – Farm To Table

18) Florence & The Machine – Dance Fever

17) Lucius – Second Nature

16) Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

15) Foals –Life Is Yours

14) Taylor Swift – Midnights

13) First Aid Kit – Palomino

12) Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

11) Plains – I Walked With You A Ways

Top Ten!

10) Wilco – Cruel Country

9) Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

8) Band of Horses – Things Are Great

7) Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

6) Momma – Household Name

5) Mitski – Laurel Hell

4) Lizzo – Special

3) Beach House – Once Twice Melody

2) Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

1) Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. Consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.