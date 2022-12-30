Your Top Songs Of 2022

The end of the year rightly brings about best-of lists and here is one of YOURS! Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2022. We calculated the results and came up with the top 91.7 songs of the year according to your votes. Check out the full list below, and feel free to check out what our KXT DJs picked as their favorites.
The 90s
91.7) Joe P – Off My Mind
91) Ben Kweller – American Cigarettes
90) Marcus Mumford – Grace
The 80s
89) Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) – Aquamarine
88) Soccer Mommy – Shotgun
87) The Suffers – Don’t Bother Me
86) Killers – Boy
85) Raging Bunch – Trust Is Love
84) Jack Johnson – One Step Ahead
83) Arlo Parks – Softly
82) Death Cab For Cutie – Here To Forever
81) The Heavy Heavy – Miles And Miles
80) PM Warson – (Don’t) Hold Me Down
The 70s
79) Andrew Bird – Take A Picture
78) Kevin Morby – Rock Bottom
77) Sylvan Esso – Sunburn
76) Weezer – A Little Bit Of Love
75) Nikki Lane – First High
74) Gorillaz (feat. Thundercat) – Cracker Island
73) Coin – Chapstick
72) Ozomatli – Sacude
71) Milky Chance – Synchronize
70) Adia Victoria – Ain’t Killed Me Yet
The 60s
69) Seratones – Good Day
68) Luna Luna – Feel It Now
67) Calexico – Harness The Wind
66) Marcus King – Hard Working Man
65) Trombone Shorty – Come Back
64) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
63) CAAMP – Believe
62) Ghost Cloak – On The Line
61) Omar Apollo – Evergreen
60) Vandoliers – Better Run
The 50s
59) Angel Olsen – All The Good Times
58) Toro Y Moi – Postman
57) Midlake – Bethel Woods
56) Mt. Joy – Evergreen
55) Robert Glasper (feat. Q-Tip & Esperanza Spalding)– Why We Speak
54) Lyle Lovett – The 12th of June
53) Harry Styles – As It Was
52) Joshua Ray Walker – Sexy After Dark
51) Cuco (feat. Kacey Musgraves & Adriel Favela) – Sitting In The Corner
50) Rosa Linn – Snap
The 40s
49) Adrien Quesada (feat. Angelica Garcia) – Idolo
48) Abraham Alexander (feat. Gary Clark Jr.) – Stay
47) Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones
46) Father John Misty – Goodbye Mr. Blue
45) Beabadoobee – The Perfect Pair
44) Broken Bells – Saturdays
43) The Lumineers – Where We Are
42) The National – Weird Goodbyes
41) Pete Yorn – Elizabeth Taylor
40) The 1975 – Part Of The Band
The 30s
39) Inhaler – These Are the Days
38) Danielle Ponder – The Only Way Out
37) Metric – All Comes Crashing
36) Remy Reilly – Avalanche
35) Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point
34) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Brighter Day
33) Portugal, The Man – What, Me Worry?
32) Jack White – Taking Me Back
31) Sharon Van Etten – Mistakes
30) Gang of Youths – In The Wake Of Your Leave
The 20s
29) Lucius – Next To Normal
28) The Black Keys – Wild Child
27) Glitter – Pretend Love
26) The Mountain Goats – Training Montage
25) First Aid Kit – Out Of My Head
24) Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Tongo Barra
23) Charley Crockett – Just A Clown
22) Sudan Archives – Selfish Soul
21) Plains – Problem With It
20) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Burning
The Teens
19) Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
18) Wilco – Falling Apart (Right Now)
17) Florence & The Machine – My Love
16) Bartees Strange – Wretched
15) Maggie Rogers – That’s Where I Am
14) Foals – 2AM
13) Band of Horses – Warning Signs
12) Taylor Swift & Lana Del Ray – Snow On The Beach
11) The Smile – You Will Never Work In Television Again
TOP TEN!
10) Muna – Silk Chiffon
9) Momma – Speeding 72
8) Mitski – Should’ve Been Me
7) Big Thief – Simulation Swarm
6) Beyonce – Break My Soul
5) Lizzo – About Damn Time
4) Fontaines D.C. – Roman Holiday
3) Beach House – Once Twice Melody
2) Spoon- Wild
1) Wet Leg – Too Late Now
