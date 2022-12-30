Your Top Songs Of 2022

The end of the year rightly brings about best-of lists and here is one of YOURS! Thank you for taking the time to vote for your favorite songs of 2022. We calculated the results and came up with the top 91.7 songs of the year according to your votes. Check out the full list below, and feel free to check out what our KXT DJs picked as their favorites.

The 90s

91.7) Joe P – Off My Mind

91) Ben Kweller – American Cigarettes

90) Marcus Mumford – Grace

The 80s

89) Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) – Aquamarine

88) Soccer Mommy – Shotgun

87) The Suffers – Don’t Bother Me

86) Killers – Boy

85) Raging Bunch – Trust Is Love

84) Jack Johnson – One Step Ahead

83) Arlo Parks – Softly

82) Death Cab For Cutie – Here To Forever

81) The Heavy Heavy – Miles And Miles

80) PM Warson – (Don’t) Hold Me Down

The 70s

79) Andrew Bird – Take A Picture

78) Kevin Morby – Rock Bottom

77) Sylvan Esso – Sunburn

76) Weezer – A Little Bit Of Love

75) Nikki Lane – First High

74) Gorillaz (feat. Thundercat) – Cracker Island

73) Coin – Chapstick

72) Ozomatli – Sacude

71) Milky Chance – Synchronize

70) Adia Victoria – Ain’t Killed Me Yet

The 60s

69) Seratones – Good Day

68) Luna Luna – Feel It Now

67) Calexico – Harness The Wind

66) Marcus King – Hard Working Man

65) Trombone Shorty – Come Back

64) Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

63) CAAMP – Believe

62) Ghost Cloak – On The Line

61) Omar Apollo – Evergreen

60) Vandoliers – Better Run

The 50s

59) Angel Olsen – All The Good Times

58) Toro Y Moi – Postman

57) Midlake – Bethel Woods

56) Mt. Joy – Evergreen

55) Robert Glasper (feat. Q-Tip & Esperanza Spalding)– Why We Speak

54) Lyle Lovett – The 12th of June

53) Harry Styles – As It Was

52) Joshua Ray Walker – Sexy After Dark

51) Cuco (feat. Kacey Musgraves & Adriel Favela) – Sitting In The Corner

50) Rosa Linn – Snap

The 40s

49) Adrien Quesada (feat. Angelica Garcia) – Idolo

48) Abraham Alexander (feat. Gary Clark Jr.) – Stay

47) Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones

46) Father John Misty – Goodbye Mr. Blue

45) Beabadoobee – The Perfect Pair

44) Broken Bells – Saturdays

43) The Lumineers – Where We Are

42) The National – Weird Goodbyes

41) Pete Yorn – Elizabeth Taylor

40) The 1975 – Part Of The Band

The 30s

39) Inhaler – These Are the Days

38) Danielle Ponder – The Only Way Out

37) Metric – All Comes Crashing

36) Remy Reilly – Avalanche

35) Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point

34) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Brighter Day

33) Portugal, The Man – What, Me Worry?

32) Jack White – Taking Me Back

31) Sharon Van Etten – Mistakes

30) Gang of Youths – In The Wake Of Your Leave

The 20s

29) Lucius – Next To Normal

28) The Black Keys – Wild Child

27) Glitter – Pretend Love

26) The Mountain Goats – Training Montage

25) First Aid Kit – Out Of My Head

24) Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Tongo Barra

23) Charley Crockett – Just A Clown

22) Sudan Archives – Selfish Soul

21) Plains – Problem With It

20) Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Burning

The Teens

19) Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

18) Wilco – Falling Apart (Right Now)

17) Florence & The Machine – My Love

16) Bartees Strange – Wretched

15) Maggie Rogers – That’s Where I Am

14) Foals – 2AM

13) Band of Horses – Warning Signs

12) Taylor Swift & Lana Del Ray – Snow On The Beach

11) The Smile – You Will Never Work In Television Again

TOP TEN!

10) Muna – Silk Chiffon

9) Momma – Speeding 72

8) Mitski – Should’ve Been Me

7) Big Thief – Simulation Swarm

6) Beyonce – Break My Soul

5) Lizzo – About Damn Time

4) Fontaines D.C. – Roman Holiday

3) Beach House – Once Twice Melody

2) Spoon- Wild

1) Wet Leg – Too Late Now

