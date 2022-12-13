Top Ten Records’ annual toy drive adds holiday cheer to Oak Cliff

A man with tattoos sings passionately into a microphone

SPACEDIME played at Top Ten Records for the annual Toy Drive & Holiday Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Top Ten Records hosted their annual toy drive and holiday party on Sunday, showcasing musical sets by Cryptolog, SPACEDIME and Gemini.

The event had a large donation box for toys, hosted a raffle with prizes, and offered complimentary food and drinks to attendees.

The location is the longest-running record store in Dallas, serving up vinyl since 1956 in Oak Cliff. Top Ten Records opened in as a community record shop and concert ticket outlet.

A record store full of people

Attendees enjoyed music, complimentary food and drinks at Top Ten Record’s annual toy drive & holiday party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A red guitar and gift bags across a counter

There was a donation raffle at Top Ten Records for various prizes, including an electric guitar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Gemini is a brand new young band consisting of 10-year-old twins playing rock instrumentals with an electric guitar and drums.

Songs like “Come As You Are” by Nirvana made the crowd cheer in excitement. The twins held their own remarkably well, showing their capability in their very first debut show.

Two young girls playing drums and an electric guitar

The young artists Gemini made their very first stage debut at Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A young girl playing drums

The Gemini twins who played instrumental covers of rock are just 10 years old. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The toy drive at Top Ten Records benefits the La Monarca Foundation, a nonprofit that helps undocumented families transition into life in the United States after being released from detention centers.

Started in 2019, the organization has provided food, clothes, hygiene products and more to hundreds of undocumented families.

a toy drive sign

The toy drive was a success, nearly overflowing with brand new donated toys. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A box full of toys

All kinds of toys ended up in the donation box, including a robotic hedgehog. Photo: Jessica Waffles

SPACEDIME played the second set of the night, followed by Cryptolog. DJ Storm closed out the night before the raffle winners were announced.

The next event at Top Ten Records will be this Friday December 16. JUMP, Taerokee StoneKeeper and Swell Fellow will play featured genres bedroom pop and lo-fi hip hop. Find tickets on the Top Ten Records website.

A full band playing in a room

SPACEDIME at Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band

SPACEDIME filled the room with sound to an audience that filled the record store. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fun fact: Top Ten Records sold the most tickets to the Elvis Presley show at the Cotton Bowl in 1956, the year the record store opened.

A full band

Cryptolog Closed out he night for the Top Ten Records annual toy drive & holiday party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band

Cryptolog at Top Ten Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

