The KXT Local Show: Pearl Earl, Mitchell Musso (feat. Marc Musso), Bryson Cole

We had so much new music to check out after last week’s holiday! Dallas checked in big time with new music from rapper Bryson Cole, the indie-tinged Carbon Love, and rockers The Chinaskis making their Local Show debut! KXT’s own La Bell sent in her new song “We Could Be” from Irving, country songstress Elaina Kay sent in her new track “Damn Sure” from Arlington, and we even got “Evil Does It” from Denton psych-rockers Pearl Earl.

The quartet has sure been busy. With half of the band in Denton and half in California, the group has managed to tour and make a video for their new single, “Evil Does It.”

Mitchel Musso feat. Marc Musso

The Musso brothers grew up in the Rockwall area and are now in Richardson. You might recognize Mitchel – he was an actor in a slew of Disney shows. He even played Oliver Oken in the show Hannah Montana. The Mussos are using their skills in a different way now- the video for VOLCANO lends itself more to horror and suspense than Disney drama.

(Warning: This video contains adult language and themes of violence.)

The 24-year-old hip-hop artist received is all set to release a new album called No More Love. “Dead Wrong” is a smooth number about a one-sided relationship.

The KXT Local Show- 12/1/22

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

Sucio- Attencion

Brian Rodsal- Lowest Point

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

Gratzi- Reasons

Remy Reilly- Avalanche

Carbon Love- Back To Life

Bryson Cole (feat. Derron)- Dead Wrong

Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine)- I Like The Way

Northlake- Daylight Dancing

Mitchel Musso (feat. Mac Musso)- VOLCANO

The Chinaskis- Bought And Sold

Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner

La Bell- We Could Be

Kate Short- When You Walk Away

