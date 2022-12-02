The KXT Local Show: Pearl Earl, Mitchell Musso (feat. Marc Musso), Bryson Cole

We had so much new music to check out after last week’s holiday! Dallas checked in big time with new music from rapper Bryson Cole, the indie-tinged Carbon Love, and rockers The Chinaskis making their Local Show debut! KXT’s own La Bell sent in her new song “We Could Be” from Irving, country songstress Elaina Kay sent in her new track “Damn Sure” from Arlington, and we even got “Evil Does It” from Denton psych-rockers Pearl Earl.
Pearl Earl
The quartet has sure been busy. With half of the band in Denton and half in California, the group has managed to tour and make a video for their new single, “Evil Does It.”
Mitchel Musso feat. Marc Musso
The Musso brothers grew up in the Rockwall area and are now in Richardson. You might recognize Mitchel – he was an actor in a slew of Disney shows. He even played Oliver Oken in the show Hannah Montana. The Mussos are using their skills in a different way now- the video for VOLCANO lends itself more to horror and suspense than Disney drama.
(Warning: This video contains adult language and themes of violence.)
Bryson Cole
The 24-year-old hip-hop artist received is all set to release a new album called No More Love. “Dead Wrong” is a smooth number about a one-sided relationship.
The KXT Local Show- 12/1/22
Pearl Earl- Evil Does It
Sucio- Attencion
Brian Rodsal- Lowest Point
Elaina Kay- Damn Sure
Gratzi- Reasons
Remy Reilly- Avalanche
Carbon Love- Back To Life
Bryson Cole (feat. Derron)- Dead Wrong
Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine)- I Like The Way
Northlake- Daylight Dancing
Mitchel Musso (feat. Mac Musso)- VOLCANO
The Chinaskis- Bought And Sold
Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner
La Bell- We Could Be
Kate Short- When You Walk Away
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.
