The KXT Local Show: Thanksgiving Edition

This Thanksgiving we took a look back at just some of the songs that we’re thankful have been submitted this year. We listened back to favorites from Lou CharLe$, Parker Twomey, Tears, The Toadies, Sarah Johnson, Ariel + The Culture, and more!

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

“Shark Attack” is part song/part rage chant – and all rock and roll. My colleague Alec Spicer got the story behind the song when the video was released in July.

The North Texas staple is rounding out the year with a tour of Texas, ending with a show at Billy Bobs in Fort Worth on 12/30. “Sound And Vision” is a David Bowie cover that can be found on their latest release, Damn You All To Hell.

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G

(Warning: This song contains lyrics that some might find offensive.)

The Fort Worth rapper has had a stellar year- he released multiple singles, performed the last Louapalooza show at Tulips Fort Worth, and even opened up for Ludacris at Tannehill’s Tavern. CharLe$ teamed up with Atlanta rapper Kap G for “Wrong Reasons”, a great song that depicts a not-so-great relationship.

Tears followed up her Stitches EP with the reggaetone-tinged “Diamantes”. In typical Tears fashion, the song is accompanied by a stellar video.

Roberts recently released the video for “Dance With Me”, a song that captures what Saturday night feels like under the disco ball.

The KXT Local Show- 11/24/22

Phantomelo-Shark Attack

Morningbuzz- plshutup

Eric Roberts- Dance With Me

MurieL- Your Heart Is Mine

Toadies- Sound and Vision

Ghost Cloak- On The Line

Sarah Johnson- Look What You’ve Done

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Tears- Diamantes

The Wee-Beasties- Shred Season

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

Yeah Huh- Candlestick Park

Lou CharLe$ (feat. Kap G)- Wrong Reasons

River Jude- Face To Face

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

