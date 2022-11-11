The KXT Local Show: Abraham Alexander, Yeah Huh, Jade Marie

Fort Worth chimed in big time this week with new songs from Yeah Huh, Abraham Alexander, Picnic Lightning, Ghoulsby, and 14-year-old songstress Abbey Munk. From Dallas, Kristy Kruger sent in a cover of Billy Idol’s White Wedding from her upcoming album Music For My Brother, The Sayers sent in the punk-tinged “Catch Up!” Jade Marie even chimed in out of Aubry with the new song “GOMO.”

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Alexander wrote”Heart Of Gold” as a message to his younger self to stay strong during some hard times he faced as a child. It’s the first song he ever wrote, and this version was recorded at The Echo Lab in Denton.

I caught up with Yeah Huh when they dropped their first single, and now the duo is back with the thoughtful new song, “Candlestick Park.”

Jade Marie is originally from Florida and now calls North Texas home. She calls GOMO the breakup song you didn’t know you needed, and she’s right!

(Warning: this song contains language that some might find offensive.)

The KXT Local Show- 11/10/2022

Abraham Alexander- Heart Of Gold

Tears- Diamantes

The Sayers- Catch Up!

Abbey Munk- Heartfelt

Julius- Summer ’22

Gratzi- Reasons

Yeah Huh- Candlestick Park

Jade Marie- GOMO

Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine)- I Like The Way

Toadies- Sound and Vision

Glitter- Middle

Ghoulsby- It Hurts To Look Away

Northern National- Underneath

Picnic Lightning- Youth Group

Kristy Kruger- White Wedding

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.