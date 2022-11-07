Native American Heritage Month on KXT

November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States, also known as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

KXT is proud to join our country in celebrating and acknowledging the many cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of our nation’s first people.

Join us every Tuesday this November at 7pm, to hear a curated-playlist from KXT DJs, featuring songs from Native American musicians.

November 8: Jackson Wisdorf

November 15: Gini Mascorro

November 22: Nilufer Arsala

November 29: Benji McPhail

To listen: Tune in at 91.7 FM, stream us at KXT.org, download the KXT app, or ask your smart speaker to play KXT.

If you are interested in additional resources to learn about Native American history, check out this curated collection of videos from our sister station, KERA TV.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you enjoy special programming like this, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.