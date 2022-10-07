The KXT Local Show: Squeezebox Bandits, Northlake, The Telephones

IT’S LOCAL MUSIC MONTH!!!! My favorite time of the year! Of course we started the show off with Thursday’s featured artist Squeezebox Bandits, but we also had new songs from Dallas rockers Northlake and Gemini, and country crooner (and former “Team Blake” member on The Voice) Clint Sherman. Asher Roberts sent in a new to us track called “What Did I Do Wrong”, and we heard from duo Penny and Dime. This week we even got a throwback from Dallas punk band The Telephones!

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Playing honky-tonk music with a Tex-Mex flavor, the Fort Worth-based group’s sound brings to mind the golden age of country music. “Never Again (again)” features fellow State Fair Records artist Matt Hillyer in a tale of fun gone right.

The Dallas-based band is no stranger to the stage- they opened for Bon Jovi at the American Airlines Center last May and will be headlining a show at Ruins in Deep Ellum on Friday, October 21st. Elements of rock combine with stellar vocals and a funky bass line to tell the whirlwind journey of “California Bride.”

The Dallas punk band formed in the late 70s as E=MC2 before changing their name to The Telephones. “Radio Rebels” can be found on the group’s 1981 album Rockola.

<a href="https://thetelefones.bandcamp.com/album/rock-ola">Rock-Ola by The Telefones</a>

The KXT Local Show- 10/6/2022

Squeezebox Bandits feat. Matt Hillyer- Never Again (again)

Brave Little Howl- Inorganic

N.E.V.- Undefined

Asher Roberts- What Did I Do Wrong

Northlake- California Bride

Chancy- Angels, Darling

Julius- Summer ’22

Elyse Jewel- Friends

Gemini- Clockwork

Bad Lives- Tattoos

Clint Sherman- Lay Me Down

Penny and Dime- Velvet Sun

Yeah Huh- Spun, Wrought, Cast

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

The Telephones- Radio Rebels

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.