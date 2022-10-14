New songs this week from Flower Child & Jah Born, Northern National, Clair Reilly-Roe, and Ariel & The Culture. We heard country-tinged tracks from Evan Boyer and Dan O’Connell (who both made their Local Show debuts!), a sweet song about trying to forget from The Half Guided Hearts, and a beautiful, haunting new number called “Darker It Grows” from Fort Worth’s Cameron Smith.

Two-time Grammy award-winning producer Jah Born has teamed up with Dallas artist Flower Child to form a powerhouse collaboration. Their new EP, Solace, features six magical tracks.

Clair Reilly-Roe says she wrote a bunch of songs over the pandemic and she’s just now starting to release them. ‘Let It Rain” is a smooth track slightly tinged with psychedelic tones.

The latest release from Northern National finds the Dallas band headed toward more of an intense sound while keeping steller vocals and production. Check out the lyric video for “Underneath.

The KXT Local Show- 10/13/2022

Flower Child & Jah Born- Chosen

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G- Wrong Reasons

Claire Reilly-Roe- Let It Rain

Northern National- Underneath

Northlake- California Bride

Squeezebox Bandits feat. Matt Hillyer- Never Again (again)

The Half Guided Hearts- Forget

Ariel & The Culture- confess

Eric Roberts- Dance With Me

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Dylan Woomer- Changes

Evan Boyer- Hearts On Fire

Sarah Johnson- Look What You’ve Done

Dan O’Connell- Don’t Have Long

Cameron Smith- Darker It Grows

Tears- Stitches

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

