The KXT Local Show: Rachel Stacy, Bad Lives, Eaglin

Dallas artists Rachel Stacy and Dion Racii sent in new songs this week, as did bands Bad Lives and Brave Little Howl. We also heard new tracks from indie-pop artist Amanda Victoria from Fort Worth, Plano’s Driveway Dive, Denton sister duo Eaglin, and the Larry Gee-driven project Cabus.
You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.
Rachel Stacy
Stacy has teamed up with Ray Wylie Hubbard for her latest project. Hubbard produced the Southern Gothic tinged ‘Trouble”, which co-written by Stacy and Guthrie Kennard and recorded at The Zone Recording Studio in Dripping Springs.
Bad Lives
The latest offering from the Dallas band is a sweet indie-acoustic number that brings to mind young love.
Eaglin
The Denton sister duo is back with the upbeat “Vanilla” ahead of tour dates supporting Abraham Alexander and Morcheeba. The video shows the sisters’ playful side and is just as fun as the song!
The KXT Local Show- 9/29/2022
Rachel Stacy- Trouble
Matt Nestor- Stars
Driveway Dive- Cry Soprano
Amanda Victoria- Alright
Julius- Summer ’22
Rafa- Mata
DionRacii- Love Jones (Los Dos Remix)
Eaglin- Vanilla
Morningbuzz- plshutup
The Rosemont Kings- Easy Love
Cabus- Poison
Bad Lives- Tattoos
Phantomelo- Shark Attack
Ghost Cloak- On The Line
Brave Little Howl- Wilco & The Saints
Gabby Minton- Loopholes
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.
Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.