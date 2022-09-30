The KXT Local Show: Rachel Stacy, Bad Lives, Eaglin

Dallas artists Rachel Stacy and Dion Racii sent in new songs this week, as did bands Bad Lives and Brave Little Howl. We also heard new tracks from indie-pop artist Amanda Victoria from Fort Worth, Plano’s Driveway Dive, Denton sister duo Eaglin, and the Larry Gee-driven project Cabus.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Stacy has teamed up with Ray Wylie Hubbard for her latest project. Hubbard produced the Southern Gothic tinged ‘Trouble”, which co-written by Stacy and Guthrie Kennard and recorded at The Zone Recording Studio in Dripping Springs.

The latest offering from the Dallas band is a sweet indie-acoustic number that brings to mind young love.

The Denton sister duo is back with the upbeat “Vanilla” ahead of tour dates supporting Abraham Alexander and Morcheeba. The video shows the sisters’ playful side and is just as fun as the song!

The KXT Local Show- 9/29/2022

Rachel Stacy- Trouble

Matt Nestor- Stars

Driveway Dive- Cry Soprano

Amanda Victoria- Alright

Julius- Summer ’22

Rafa- Mata

DionRacii- Love Jones (Los Dos Remix)

Eaglin- Vanilla

Morningbuzz- plshutup

The Rosemont Kings- Easy Love

Cabus- Poison

Bad Lives- Tattoos

Phantomelo- Shark Attack

Ghost Cloak- On The Line

Brave Little Howl- Wilco & The Saints

Gabby Minton- Loopholes

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

