The KXT Local Show: Julius, LemonTech, Matt Hillyer, New Avenues

This week brought us new singles out of Dallas from New Avenues, Julius, Matt Hillyer, The Taylor Young Band, and duo LemonTech. From Fort Worth, we heard from The March Divide and newcomer Joseph Ekutshu. The suburbs were in the mix also as mkn coffee chimed in out of Anna and we listened to the hard-hitting alt-rock song Sun Son from Richardson-based SURILLO.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The 20-year-old is the son of Julie Doyle and Tim DeLaughter of the Polyphonic Spree. Julius says he turned his room into a studio about a year ago and has been making music nonstop ever since. “Summer 22” is an upbeat song that takes a realistic look back at recent events with a view that seems much wiser than his years.

“heartbreak in hawaii” was mixed and mastered at The Kitchen Studios and is the debut single from duo LemonTech. The duo is comprised of singer/songwriter/instrumentalist val. and producer/songwriter/instrumentalist the deep thinking human.

Hillyer is a founding member of the band 1100 Springs and is set to launch a solo effort. “Glorietta” is the title track to his album that is expected to drop in early 2023.

New Avenues

The Dallas-based alternative collective says that they are dipping their toes into dream pop and that shines through on their new single ‘Reticent.” Watch for their debut full-length album, Foreign, in March of next year.

The KXT Local Show- 9/22/2022

New Avenues- Reticent

Chancy- Angels, Darling

Julius- Summer ’22

LemonTech- Heartbreak In Hawaii

Da Deputy- Routine

Sucio- Attencion

mkn coffee- Your Eyes

The March Divide- All I Know

Elyse Jewel- Friends

Scout Craft- Mercurial Madness

SURILLO- Sun Son

Joseph Ekutshu- Golden Skin

L25- All Night

Ghost Cloak- On The Line

Taylor Young Band- Belong Together

Matt Hillyer- Glorietta

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.