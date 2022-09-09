The KXT Local Show: Abraham Alexander feat. Gary Clark Jr., Jesse Spradlin, Brave Little Howl

This week brought us Abraham Alexander‘s smooth team up with Gary Clark Jr., new rocking tracks from Brave Little Howl out of Dallas and Frisco’s Scout Craft, and the sweet 1950s-tinged tinged “Close My Eyes” from Fort Worth artist Jesse Spradlin. We also checked out “The Silver Isle”- the latest release from Dallas project Paper Cups and revisited The Wee-Beasties‘ “It’s Happening Tonight”.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Fort Worth’s Alexander teamed up with one of his personal heroes- multi-Grammy award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr.- for his first release on Dualtone Records. “Stay” is a reimagined version of the song Alexander first released in 2019. It’s about how Alexander realized that he didn’t have to go far away to achieve his dreams; he could stay close to home.

Spradlin wrote her first song after her parents gifted her a guitar for her 13th birthday. Her latest release, “Close My Eyes”, perfectly captures that feeling of a too-good-to-be-true relationship.

Brave Little Howl was formed by members Marc Atkinson and Billy Hale back in 2015 and has grown to a six-piece ensemble. “Inorganic” is the second release off of the band’s upcoming album “Neola Gold”.

The KXT Local Show- 9/8/2022

Abraham Alexander feat. Gary Clark Jr.- Stay

Youngtones- Losers

Brave Little Howl- Inorganic

Scout Craft- Mercurial Madness

Remy Reilly- Lost Without You

Chilldren Of Indigo- Keepers Of The Fire

Boys From Space- Good Girl

L25- All Night

Morningbuzz- plshutup

Phantomelo- Shark Attack

Jesse Spradlin- Close My Eyes

Matt Nestor- Stars

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

Paper Cups- The Silver Isle

Daven Wilson- Lie Like That

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

