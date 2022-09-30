Oak Cliff-formed Luna Luna prepares to “Get Loud with KXT”

While it might seem so on its face, for Luna Luna’s vocalist and co-producer Kevin “Kavvi” Gonzalez, sharing a bill with Joshua Ray Walker feels like coming full circle.

“I used to actually go to open mics at Opening Bell [Coffee], and I saw him perform there a couple times,” Gonzalez said from a recent Arizona tour stop. “I just remember seeing him there. And, fast forward a few years later, and now we’re both playing a lot of shows out of the city. It seems like we’re going to be ending up back to where we started.”

The pair’s mutual admiration — in a recent interview with KXT, Walker was effusive in his praise for Luna Luna’s live show — should make for a friendly, fun-filled evening at the first-ever “Get Loud with KXT” concert Oct. 21 at Klyde Warren Park. Walker is also on the bill.

“I remember when that park was getting built, and then when it finally opened, I thought it was the coolest thing in Dallas,” Gonzalez said. “Getting to perform there with the Dallas skyline surrounding us, that’s gonna be cool.”

The now Austin-based quartet (Gonzalez, vocalist-keyboardist Danny Bonilla, bassist/backing vocalist Ryan Gordon and drummer Kaylin Martinez) is just over a year removed from its most recent LP, Flower Moon, but is already looking ahead to what’s next.

The Oak Cliff-formed group’s sound encompasses an array of influences — pop, rock, hip-hop, dream-pop — but sounds like no other band in Texas.

“We took a step back after [Flower Moon], moved to a new city,” Gonzalez said. “I think we kind of reset things. Now we’re ready to put out some new material … I think we’re getting more in touch with our roots for this new music that’s coming.”

Gonzalez says fans can expect the new music to drop before the year is out.

“Get Loud with KXT” featuring Luna Luna and Joshua Ray Walker at Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are recommended.

