The KXT Local Show: Morningbuzz, L25, Gratzi

This week was slam-packed with new music from all over North Texas. From Fort Worth, we heard the new single from Morningbuzz and Ben C. Jones dropped the new song “Black Beach Boy” ahead of his performance at 817 Day this year. From the North, Jeffrey Michael Widman sent in “Good Cry” from Plano, and Gratzi chimed in out of Denton. We even heard from Billy Star out of Wylie- the band has released a new album, Heavy Lifting, after playing SXSW last March. From Dallas, L25 made her Local Show debut this week, Boy Epic told us all about “Gelato & Dope” and Joshua Flores released the smooth new single “Do You Mind”.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The Fort Worth indie-rockers are kicking off their tour in their hometown at Main At South Side before hitting Tennesee, Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma. “plshutup’ showcases the band’s anti-pop and effortlessly cool sound.

Dallas artist L25 says she paints vivid spacey pictures for her fans that can be felt through time and space on a soul level. This totally comes through in the steamy video for “Lifted”.

Four music teachers from Denton formed Gratzi at the height of the pandemic. The group member’s individual tastes in music combine perfectly to create the song “Stella”.

The KXT Local Show- 11/4/2022

Morningbuzz- plshutup

MurieL- Your Heart Is Mine

Ellen Once Again-Hope

Ben C. Jones- Black Beach Boy

Jeffrey Michael Widman- Good Cry

Carbon Love- My Kind of Crazy

The Plum Boys- Run Away

Boy Epic- Gelato & Dope

Billy Star- Into Light

Pantomelo- Shark Attack

Gratzi- Stella

L25- Lifted

Cabus- Fangs

Rafa- Mata

Joshua Flores- Do You Mind

Sleepy Atlantis- Everyday Perception

Igimeji- Running

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

