The KXT Local Show: Daven Wilson, Madame X, Sucio, Sean Russell

This week we heard the new single from Cut Throat Finches frontman Sean Russell, Dan Friedman sent in his new song “Keeping My Soul”, and Dallas artist Daisy Close sent in “Revelation”, a song that she recorded when she was just 17. We also heard the new pop/rock track from Glitter, “Healing” from Madame X, and Katrina Cain, an artist who splits her time between Denton and Austin, sent in her song “Gold”.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight- he’s had roles on shows Barney and iCarley- but “Lie Like That” finds him stealing the show in a different way. His powerful voice is the star of this smooth song.

The Dallas artist started recording music just using her headphones, but eventually grew to having her own home studio. “Healing” is a soulful track about moving forward on your own.

The Arlington-based Latin post-punk band takes its inspiration from bands like Interpol and Joy Division and the new wave of bands coming out of Mexico, Spain, and the Slavic regions. “Attencion” sure grabbed all of ours. Check out the head-nodding industrial track below.

Russell is the front man for Fort Worth band Cut Throat Finches and wrote his solo project, an EP titled The Four Gospels of a Weary Traveler, over the pandemic. The project was produced by Taylor Tatsch and features Polydogs Matt Tedder and Nick Tittle on guitar and drums (respectively), Morgan Wright on fiddle, Brandon Callies on bass, and Nolan Robertson from The Hendersons on keys.

The KXT Local Show-8/11/22

Sunrise Academy- Bonafide

CANA!- Summertime

Dan Friedman- Keeping My Soul

Daven Wilson- Lie Like That

MurieL- Your Heart Is Mine

Eric Roberts- Dance With Me

Daisy Close- Revelation

Sean Russel- Worn Pages

Electric Tongues- Secrets

Ottoman Turks- Wound Up

Glitter- L.I.T.F

Sucio- Attencion

Morningbuzz-plshutup

Katrina Cain- Gold

Madame X- Healing

Zebra Troop- Sunrays

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

