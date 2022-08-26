Scenes from the Amplify 817 Showcase at Will Rogers Auditorium
August 26, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Averi Burk was a show stopper at the 817 Day celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Will Rogers Auditorium was full of Fort Worth local music on Wednesday, as Amplify817 put on a showcase for 817 Day celebrating local artists Gr4nt, Bencjones, Averi Burk and Cut Throat Finches.
The event gave the artists an opportunity to perform on a large auditorium stage, which attracted many local music lovers to come support their favorite artists.
Averi Burk released her 3-song project “introspection” on August 17, coinciding with 817 Day. Her band performed the project live in full, sending electricity of excitement and awe through the crowd.
Read more about the vision behind Amplify817 and upcoming music from Averi Burk in her interview with Preston Jones.
Gr4nt opened up the show at Will Rogers Auditorium. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bencjones kept the good times rolling for 817 Day at Will Rogers Auditorium. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bencjones. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bencjones’ new LP “High Beams, Back Roads and Hi-Fi” is out now. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT’s own Gini Mascorro hosted the 817 Day Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Averi Burk’s performance included a full play-through of her latest 3-song drop “Introspection” that came out 8/17. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Averi Burk’s set included featured dancers that popped out onto the stage during one of her songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Burk’s electrifying presence gave her full command of the stage and the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Fort Worth guitarist Austin Lee Kroll was featured on a song during Averi Burk’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dozens of Averi Burk fans came to the front of the stage during the set to show their love of the artist. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cut Throat Finches closed out the show for 817 Day. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sean Russell is the fearless leader of Cut Throat Finches. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cut Throat Finches. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
