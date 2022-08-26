Scenes from the Amplify 817 Showcase at Will Rogers Auditorium

Will Rogers Auditorium was full of Fort Worth local music on Wednesday, as Amplify817 put on a showcase for 817 Day celebrating local artists Gr4nt, Bencjones, Averi Burk and Cut Throat Finches.

The event gave the artists an opportunity to perform on a large auditorium stage, which attracted many local music lovers to come support their favorite artists.

Averi Burk released her 3-song project “introspection” on August 17, coinciding with 817 Day. Her band performed the project live in full, sending electricity of excitement and awe through the crowd.

Read more about the vision behind Amplify817 and upcoming music from Averi Burk in her interview with Preston Jones.

