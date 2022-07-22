The KXT Local Show: Yeah Huh, Celestial L’amour, Rafa

Denton punk band The Wee-Beasties like to party, so it’s only appropriate that their upcoming album is called Party With Us. We went ahead and checked out their new single “Yoga In The Rain” before its release on August 24th. We also revisited “Roswell” from rockers King Clam and heard from Celestial L’amour out of Fort Worth. The Topline Addicts chimed in out of Richardson, we heard a new single from Dallas rapper Rafa, and Chandler Cooper sent in “Eye to Eye” from Cleburne.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Ryan Taylor, formally of Oil Boom, and Kenny Wayne Hollingsworth from The Orbans joined forces to form Yeah Huh. We caught up with them when they released their debut single, and now they have a new EP on the way. Guilt Trips will drop on July 29th.

Celestial L’amour was formed at the end of 2020 and the band blends modern tones with an early 2000s rock vibe. “Turn The Page” is an airy number that tells of longing to move on.

Rafa’s single, “Veras’ made KXT writer Preston Jones’ list of favorite North Texas singles of 2022 (so far), and now he’s back with “Mata”, which has a good shot at keeping us dancing through the rest of the year.

The KXT Local Show- 7/21/22

The Wee-Beasties- Yoga In the Rain

Carbon Love- My Kind Of Crazy

Eaglin- Twenty-Three

Yeah Huh- Spun, Wrought, Cast

Celestial L’amour- Turn The Page

Lou CharLe$ feat. Cap G- Wrong Reasons

King Clam- Roswell

Topline Addicts- Loretta

Brave Little Howl- Malibu

Parker Twomey- Til The Morning Comes

The Rosemont Kings- Easy Love

Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos- Right Here

Rafa- Mata

Ellen Once Again- Hope

The Plum Boys- Run Away

Alex O’Aiza- Adios Tal Vez

Chandler Cooper- Eye To Eye

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

