The KXT Local Show: Kinsley August, The Rosemont Kings, Gabby Minton

This week brings us new music out of Dallas from psychedelic rocker Kinsley August and soul group The Rosemont Kings. We also checked out the soulful track “Heavy On The Heart” from Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos. On the Fort Worth side of things, we heard a new tune from songstress Gabby Minton that is appropriately titled “Summer”. Fresh Ghosts and Days of Summer also chimed in with new songs from Denton.

“Whisper” is a love song dripping with synthesizers and psychedelic goodness. Listen close for the shoutout to Dallas’s Highway 75.

The Rosemont Kings was born when four neighbors got together on their block of South Rosemont Avenue in Oak Cliff and started jamming on the night that Prince died. The soul group has now grown to a nine-member ensemble. “Easy Love” is as blissful to listen to as the relationship described in the song and features powerhouse vocals, perfect harmonies, and a horn section.

The Fort Worth indie-folk songstress released “Summer” as part of a double single ahead of her upcoming album It’s ok., which will be out in the fall. Minton’s songs are mostly acoustic and her voice takes the lead in this track, conveying both strength and vulnerability while wistfully looking back at the past.

The KXT Local Show- 6/30/2022

Kinsley August- Whisper

Kaatii- Superterrestrial Humanoid

Zeke Forever- Not Your Enemy

Alex O’aiza- Adios Talk Vez

Parker Twomey- Til The Morning Comes

Alexandra- Bonnie & Clyde

Days Of Summer- Matter

The Rosemont Kings- Easy Love

Los Gran Reyes- AMBNT

Cabus- Fangs

Lou CharLe$ (feat. Kap G.)- Wrong Reasons

Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos- Heavy On The Heart

Andy Yu- Home

Fresh Ghosts- Better

Gabby Minton- Summer

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

