The KXT Local Show: Tears, Zebra Troop, Alex O’aiza

This week we heard a new song from Dallas artist Tears, a Spanish rock song from Alex O’Aiza, and the 90’s tinged debut from Scout Craft out of Frisco. We also learned about “The Concept of Attraction” from 16-year-old Booker T. Washington Hig School student Kole, checked out the debut single from Dallas band Settlemyre, went to Arlington with Zebra Troop, and ended the show with a thoughtful track from Dallas artist Furlow.

The title track to the EP that Tears calls her ‘revenge tape’ features her signature sultry voice over a beat with a message about surviving a difficult situation. The result is an anthem that exudes strength and power.

(Warning: this song contains language that some might find offensive.)

Arlington artist Brandon Shepard counts Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra as influences. After realizing that just one person pretty much created those bands, he decided to try it himself. It was a cool experiment that has given us the band Zebra Troop and the new album, Seasons, which is where you’ll find “Sunrays’.

Alex O’aiza has been on a musical journey that seems to be heading in a rock and roll direction. “Adios Tal Vez” is an uptempo alt/indie song that is the first release since the ballad “How Your Love Feels”.

KXT Local Show- 6/9/2022

Tears- Stitches

Cabus- Fangs

Zebra Troop- Sunrays

Scout Craft- Hung Up

Los Gran Reyes- AMBNT

Caroline Sears- Honey

Alex O’aiza- Adios Tal Vez

Glitter- Pretend Love

Electric Tongues- Secrets

Kole (feat. Adrian Lyles)- The Concept Of Attraction

Settlemyre- Sink Or Swim

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

Furlow- Take My Pain Away

Kirk Thurmond- Campari & Soda

