The KXT Local Show: Los Gran Reyes, MIN, 2000phrases

We had LOTS of new music this week! Out of Dallas, we heard the new cumbia group Los Gran Reyes, and from Fort Worth a song about suburbia from The Troumatics, and another about “Old Days” from Shadows of Jets. We also made our way out to Denton with MIN (and all her boyfriends!) and heard the debut single from John Norse. 2000phrases chimed in from Burleson and VYCERX sent in the new dance/electronic track, “Ignite”, which features singer Chris Ponate.

The 7-piece Dallas-based nueva cumbia group knows how to party- just check out the video for “AMBNT”. Bandleader Agustin Granados Jr. created the band with his brother Christian Granados. The brothers are originally from Patzcuaro Michoacan, Mexico.

Powerhouse vocalist Min is all set to release her debut album this year, but until then we can all enjoy this preview. “All My Boyfriends” examines the crossover between relationships and songwriting in the best way possible.

This new duo is made up of Burleson high school students Conner Wells and Sam Hamilton. “Squares And Figure Eights” is the debut single for the group, and the first from the upcoming EP, Paradise of Fools.

The KXT Local Show- 5/26/2022

Los Gran Reyes- AMBNT

Matthew McNeal- Catch And Release

MIN- All My Boyfriends

The Troumatics- Boulevard

Stone Mecca- Stay Away Shay

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

John Norse- No One’s Son

Youngtones- Losers

Wish Kit- Miller Light

Shadows Of Jets- Old Days

Cabus- Fangs

VYCERX (ft. Chris Ponate)- Ignite

2000phrases- Squares And Figure Eights

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Rafa- Veras

