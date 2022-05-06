The KXT Local Show: FIT, Court Hoang, JONAVI

This week we heard from Fort Worth BIG TIME- we checked out new music from Court Hoang, Squeezebox Bandits, Ben C. Jones, and singer/songwriter Jesse Spradlin. We also headed north to The Colony for a new song from r&b/pop artist JONAVI, and Dallas band FIT dropped an exciting new single that features synthesizers and digital percussion.
FIT
“DESPEREAUX” is a song about inclusivity that was inspired by the French children’s book of the same name. The band worked with producer Adam Lasus (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Yo La Tengo, Lilys) on the track and is expected to release a four-song EP in the near future.
Court Hoang
Hoang’s new album, Get Right, will be released in June. “The Basement” is the lead single from the album and finds Hoang’s powerhouse voice singing about the frustration of seeking connection and being met with silence.
JONAVI
Jonavi is a Filipina-American pop and r&b singer, writer, and producer who has a love for storytelling. “(sunset)” seems to depict a game of good vs. evil- a theme that is reinforced by lyrics like “that’s why they call me Queen/and your name is Alice”.
The KXT Local Show-05/05/2022
FIT- DESPEREAUX
Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy
Jesse Spradlin- Hold On To My Heart
Ben C. Jones- Can’t Let Go
Xiclon- Así Comenzó, Así Terminó
SqueezeBox Bandits- Check To Check
Joshua Flores- I’m Yours
Igimeji- Running
Parker Twomey- I’d Be Your Man
Wish Kit- Miller Light
Court Hoang- The Basement
Painted Light- Home.
Carbon Love- A Day Without
Elyse Jewel- TBH IDK
JONAVI- (sunset)
Tears- Cry No More
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.
