The KXT Local Show: FIT, Court Hoang, JONAVI

This week we heard from Fort Worth BIG TIME- we checked out new music from Court Hoang, Squeezebox Bandits, Ben C. Jones, and singer/songwriter Jesse Spradlin. We also headed north to The Colony for a new song from r&b/pop artist JONAVI, and Dallas band FIT dropped an exciting new single that features synthesizers and digital percussion.

“DESPEREAUX” is a song about inclusivity that was inspired by the French children’s book of the same name. The band worked with producer Adam Lasus (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Yo La Tengo, Lilys) on the track and is expected to release a four-song EP in the near future.

Hoang’s new album, Get Right, will be released in June. “The Basement” is the lead single from the album and finds Hoang’s powerhouse voice singing about the frustration of seeking connection and being met with silence.

Jonavi is a Filipina-American pop and r&b singer, writer, and producer who has a love for storytelling. “(sunset)” seems to depict a game of good vs. evil- a theme that is reinforced by lyrics like “that’s why they call me Queen/and your name is Alice”.

The KXT Local Show-05/05/2022

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Jesse Spradlin- Hold On To My Heart

Ben C. Jones- Can’t Let Go

Xiclon- Así Comenzó, Así Terminó

SqueezeBox Bandits- Check To Check

Joshua Flores- I’m Yours

Igimeji- Running

Parker Twomey- I’d Be Your Man

Wish Kit- Miller Light

Court Hoang- The Basement

Painted Light- Home.

Carbon Love- A Day Without

Elyse Jewel- TBH IDK

JONAVI- (sunset)

Tears- Cry No More

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

