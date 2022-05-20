The KXT Local Show: Cabus, Paul Slavens, Cryptolog

This week brought us a theatrical new release from Denton-based entertainer (and KXT host!) Paul Slavens, and new songs out of Dallas from Cabus and Cryptolog. Fort Worth artist Matthew McNeal’s new song first premiered on kxt.org and has now made its way to the Local Show, and the Foxymorons sent in a new song about getting through a breakup. We even made it out to Grapevine this week for the new song “High” from Ireland, a singer/songwriter who is a regular on the North Texas festival circuit.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

“Fangs” is the second release from Cabus, the edgy new project from Dallas artist Larry Gee. Watch for the new Psycho EP to be out this year.

The Denton-based composer, musician, and all-around entertainer is poised to release his new album, Alphabet Girls, Vol. II, on June 24th. “X On My Heart” is a theatrical number that tells the story of a man who wants to know more about a mysterious woman who left him with a note and a sense of longing.

(Note: Paul Slavens is host and producer of The Paul Slavens Show which airs on KXT on Sunday nights from 8-10 pm.)

“End Scene” was inspired by the Dallas theater scene and was mixed and produced by Grammy winner Stuart Sikes. The song is the latest release from the band’s new album “Rented Rooms” and features Don Cento (Sarah Jaffe, Chomsky) on lead guitar and backing vocals of Austin-based singer/songwriter Catherine Joy Parke.

The KXT Local Show – 5/19/2022

Cabus- Fangs

Idiana- Gracias Y Chao

Zeke Forever – Not Your Enemy

Cryptolog- End Scene

Painted Light- Home

Carbon Love- A Day Without

The Dirty Shirts- Detonator

Matthew McNeal- Catch And Release

Sarah Johnson- Look What You’ve Done

Igimeji- Running

Rafa- Si te Vas

Paul Slavens- X On My Heart

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Ireland- High

The Foxymorons- Selective Amnesia

Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.