Look and listen: New music videos from North Texas artists

As befits an area teeming with so much creativity, North Texas musicians are frequently turning out eye-catching videos to go along with their equally arresting songs. Rather than set you adrift on YouTube trying to chase down some visuals worth your time and attention, we rounded up four of our recent favorite videos for you to feast your eyes — and ears — upon.

Paul Slavens, “Queenie”

It might be KXT treasure Paul Slavens’s birthday — he’s turning 60, and throwing a party Sunday you’re all invited to; more on that momentarily — but it’s listeners getting the treat, as he previews his latest album, Alphabet Girls, Vol. II, out June 24. For “Queenie,” Slavens said in press materials: “I gave four University of North Texas jazz hot shots my sheet music and told them to play as fast as they could.” The eye-popping results speak for themselves — Slavens will perform live (and serve birthday cake!) Sunday at Magnolia Lounge as part of the “Live! from Fair Park — Fairly Intimate” concert series.

Rosegarden Funeral Party, “Polaroid”

We were big fans of Dallas-based post-punk band Rosegarden Funeral Party’s sophomore album, In the Wake of Fire, which dropped late last year. Now the band, led by vocalist-guitarist Leah Lane, is back with an evocative video for one of Fire’s tracks, “Polaroid.” Full of glitter, doom and Lane’s incredible voice, the Erin Devany-directed clip grabs hold and refuses to let go.

The Dirty Shirts, “Shake”

A fantastic slice of down-and-dirty, dance-tinged rock ‘n roll, this fizzy single from the Dallas quintet is taken from the band’s recently released debut LP, In the Get Up from the Get Go. Anchored by vocalist-guitarist Nick Santa Maria and backing vocalist Rachel Alley’s spiky-sweet interplay, the vintage-inspired images for “Shake” are the result of a collaboration between Santa Maria, writer/art director Ashley Myrick and illustrator/animator Marissa Ann Brignole.

Lou Ridley, “Blind Eye”

So, we’re technically cheating just a little on this clip as it’s not strictly a music video, but the Houston-born, Southlake-raised and Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s incandescent talent is too incredible not to share. Released as part of the Grammy Museum’s “Press Play at Home” series, Ridley’s song is taken from her recently released EP, Angel/Outlaw, and her soulful performance is, quite frankly, breathtaking.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor for KXT.