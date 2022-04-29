The KXT Local Show: Xiclon, Elyse Jewel, Wish Kit

This week, we heard a new indie-pop song full of longing from UT Dallas grad Andy Yu, a live version of the song “Save Me” from Arlington band Lunar Reverb, and “Tbh Idk”- the new pop anthem from Elyse Jewel. We also heard Wish Kit out of Denton and discovered Xiclon, a Spanish-language rock band out of Irving.

“Así Comenzó, Así Terminó” dropped back in 2020 and features silky smooth vocals, guitar riffs, and even an accordion. The band recently played the Deep Ellum Arts Festival and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Consider us hooked!

When the Dallas artist asked her dating partner what their relationship meant, she was given the response “tbh idk” before she was ghosted. Jewel was able to find some humor in the situation and turned the painful experience into a (super awesome) song. Looks like our 17-year-old songstress is already ahead of the game.

Comprised of 5 housemates from Denton, Wish Kit says they “play slacker pop like their lives depend on it”. Far from slackers, the band recently released their debut EP, Hot Gold, on Chillwave records. “Miller Light” brings to mind the alt-pop days of the ’90s, a feeling that carries over into the video.

The KXT Local Show- 4/28/2022

Xiclon- Así Comenzó, Así Terminó

Smoking With Strangers feat. Xxelia- The Longest Night

Dai Voodoo feat. Tay Money- Country Girl

Andy Yu- Checkers

Alexandra- Bad Stuff

Youngtones- Losers

New Avenues- Dallas Traffic

Igimèjí- Running

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Stone Mecca- Stay Away Shay

Topline Addicts- Bea Arthur

Wish Kit- Miller Light

DB Lloyd feat. Jana Renee- Headed South

Lunar Reverb- Save Me (Live)

Elyse Jewel- Tbh Idk

Idoljob- Bringing It Together

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

