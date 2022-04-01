The KXT Local Show- The Dirty Shirts feat. Remy Reilly, Tears, Painted Light

I returned from a week of self-care to a WHOLE BUNCH OF NEW MUSIC! The Local Show got to premiere “Please Me”, the new song from The Dirty Shirts and Remy Reilly. Tears released a four-song EP titled Stitches, and we heard the song “Cry No More”, and the band Painted Light sent in the song “Home” from Richardson. We also heard new music from Jake Dixon, Issac Sloan & The Sound Brigade, and Roger Ismael, and revisited the latest singles from Damon K. Clark and Kinsely August.

Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The Dirty Shirts were founded by singer/guitarist Nick Santa Maria and bassist Cameron Moreland. When you add in powerhouse Dallas talent Remy Reilly, you get “Please Me”- an upbeat song full of catchy hooks and sweeping harmonies that fits in perfectly with the band’s brand of “dance floor rock and roll”. The song was recorded at Luminous Sound, and produced by Santa Maria and Grammy-winning producer, Tre Nagella.

Last week, Tears dropped a project that she is calling her “revenge tape”. It’s a four-song EP called Stitches that finds Tears stepping into her full power. It was hard to choose which song to play, but we heard “Cry No More”, which tells the story of a woman fed up.

Richardson band Painted Light just released their debut album, Comfort In the Consistency, on Buffalo, NY-based label Freind Club Records. The band was signed after the label saw this video for the song “Home” which features lead singer Jacob Hedke and his 100% adorable family.

The KXT Local Show- 03/31/22

The Dirty Shirts feat. Remy Reilly- Please Me

Panther City Riots- Say It Like You Mean It

Billy Star- Talking In Circles

Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade- What Love Is

Painted Light- Home

Smoking With Strangers feat. Xxelia

Kinsley August- Trippy Ride

Rafa- Veras

Roger Ismael- Part of Your Plan

DB Lloyd feat. Jana Renee- Headed South

Damon K. Clark- Holy

Electric Tongues feat. Loren Kole- Sweet

Tears- Cry No More

J/O/E feat. Suave-Ski- Crewz Control

Overshare- Prison

PRYML- All Night

Jake Dixon- Secondhand Smoke

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.