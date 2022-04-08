The KXT Local Show: Sarah Johnson, Carbon Love, After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams

This week brought us new music out of Fort Worth from The March Divide, a new reggae tune out of Arlington from Idoljob, and a song about sadness out of Dallas from After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams. We also listened back to “Cry No More”, the new song from Tears, and the upbeat tale of “Two Best Friends” from Denton artist BB Bean. On a super exciting note, this week also brings us the premiere of a brand new video from Dallas artist Sarah Johnson. Check out “Fire” (which Johnson edited herself!) in the highlights below.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Sarah Johnson is part singer-songwriter, part fine artist, and all talent. Her new single, “Fire”, is the follow-up to February’s “Look What You’ve Done”. While the latter is an upbeat number that tells the story of being infatuated by love, “Fire” is a ballad that mourns the end of a relationship filled with heartache, but ends with our heroine optimistic and hopeful for new beginnings.

“A Day Without” is about vices and what it’s like to go a day without yours. The genre-bending duo recorded the song at The Kitchen Studios in Dallas and the band’s new album, A Trip To The Moon, will be released on April 22nd.

“San Pedro’ is the latest release from artist Lulio Guevara, the force behind the project After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams. The song is midtempo and has a calming effect- even though the lyrics describe how revisiting certain places can cause you to relive a loss or heartbreak. This juxtaposition continues in the video for the song, where the heartfelt lyrics are superimposed on top of tranquil beach scenes.

The KXT Local Show- 04/07/2022

Carbon Love- A Day Without

Tears- Cry No More

KellyMarie- Once

The March Divide- Tension In The Air

Dali Voodoo- Silver

Electric Tongues Feat. Loren Kole- Sweet

Idoljob- Bringing It Together

BB Bean- Two Best Friends

Learning Names- I Was The One

The Dirty Shirts Feat. Remy Reilly- Please Me

After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams- San Pedro

Painted Light- Home

Harry Zimm- Honey Dew Fade

Yokyo- U

Sarah Johnson- Fire

Reezan Ft. Soha- Show Me

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.