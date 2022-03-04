We had lots of new music this week! Denton indie-pop artist BB Bean sent in their new song “Two Best Friends,” we heard “Dark Side” from indie songstress Jordan Makelle, and melodic rapper Reezan shared his song “Show Me” feat. Soha. We also heard “Where To Start,” the debut single from Fort Worth duo, Cotinga. Plus, Electric Tongues grooved into our playlist with “Sweet”, and we experienced regret with The Troumatics’ “Should Have Kissed You.”

Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

19-year-old Denton indie-pop artist BB Bean has mixed catchy rhythms, fun lyrics, and a bit of humor into their new song, “Two Best Friends”. The single seems poised to experience the same success as their last release, “Bianca Stratford”, which has over 270K streams on Spotify.

“Sweet” is a jazzy, upbeat, and groovy number that is the Dallas band’s first release since May of 2021. Warning: This song will make you dance.

The Fort Worth duo is made up of vocalist Njia Martin and Landon Cabarubio (keys, guitar, synth bass). Martin’s voice is angelic while singing about those unsure moments that occur at the beginning of a relationship in the group’s debut single, “Where To Start”

The KXT Local Show- 030322

BB Bean- Two Best Friends

Tears- Bye

J\O\E (ft. Suave Ski)- Crewz Control

Cotinga- Where To Start

Electric Tongues feat. Loren Kole- Sweet

Yokyo- U

Catamaran- Don’t Even Try

Learning Names- I Was The One

The Troumatics- Should Have Kissed You

Overshare- Prison

Market Zero- Lemonade

The City- Good Graces

Reezan (ft. Soha)- Show Me

Damon K. Clark- Random Lover

The Bralettes- Dime

Jorden Makelle- Dark Side

Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again

Clair Reilly-Roe- Kiss Me Goodnight

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.