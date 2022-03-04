We had lots of new music this week! Denton indie-pop artist BB Bean sent in their new song “Two Best Friends,” we heard “Dark Side” from indie songstress Jordan Makelle, and melodic rapper Reezan shared his song “Show Me” feat. Soha. We also heard “Where To Start,” the debut single from Fort Worth duo, Cotinga. Plus, Electric Tongues grooved into our playlist with “Sweet”, and we experienced regret with The Troumatics’ “Should Have Kissed You.”
Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.
BB Bean
19-year-old Denton indie-pop artist BB Bean has mixed catchy rhythms, fun lyrics, and a bit of humor into their new song, “Two Best Friends”. The single seems poised to experience the same success as their last release, “Bianca Stratford”, which has over 270K streams on Spotify.
Electric Tongues feat. Loren Kole
“Sweet” is a jazzy, upbeat, and groovy number that is the Dallas band’s first release since May of 2021. Warning: This song will make you dance.
Cotinga
The Fort Worth duo is made up of vocalist Njia Martin and Landon Cabarubio (keys, guitar, synth bass). Martin’s voice is angelic while singing about those unsure moments that occur at the beginning of a relationship in the group’s debut single, “Where To Start”
The KXT Local Show- 030322
BB Bean- Two Best Friends
Tears- Bye
J\O\E (ft. Suave Ski)- Crewz Control
Cotinga- Where To Start
Electric Tongues feat. Loren Kole- Sweet
Yokyo- U
Catamaran- Don’t Even Try
Learning Names- I Was The One
The Troumatics- Should Have Kissed You
Overshare- Prison
Market Zero- Lemonade
The City- Good Graces
Reezan (ft. Soha)- Show Me
Damon K. Clark- Random Lover
The Bralettes- Dime
Jorden Makelle- Dark Side
Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again
Clair Reilly-Roe- Kiss Me Goodnight
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.
Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.