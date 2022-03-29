Dallas shows support for Ukraine through benefit concert at Amplified
March 29, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
The Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas performed both the Ukrainian and American national anthems during the Ukrainian Benefit Concert at Amplified Live in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
North Texans showed up to support “Dallas Says No To War,” a Ukrainian Benefit Concert at Amplified (formerly Gas Monkey) in Dallas on Sunday, March 27.
It was an all-day event, from noon to 10 p.m. Local music artists on the lineup included Darlington, The Infamists, Flow State, Lost Art Legacy, Joseph Fisher-Schramm, Zane & the Strange Angels, and the Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas.
The event was organized by Jay Gavit, aka DJ Crash, in collaboration with Amplified and David Fletcher, who helped with booking bands for the benefit.
”Seeing troubling news, knowing I can’t just sit still and sit back,” Gavit said of his inspiration to put the event together. “We need to recognize that this has the potential to be a world war now.”
Proceeds from the show benefited the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, which is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia and Kyiv, Ukraine.
“This is a pro-event,” Gavit said. “Pro-democracy, pro-Ukraine, pro-freedom.”
The Dirty Shirts at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Nick Santa Maria (left) and Austin Lee Kroll (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles
People in the crowd showed support for Ukraine by holding flags and wearing yellow and blue. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ludmlla Kasyanenko performs the song “Ukraine in my Heart Forever.” Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nick Santa Maria of The Dirty Shirts. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Supporters of the event and a vendor. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Ukrainia Culture Club of Dallas set up a booth to raise funds selling baked goods and supportive apparel. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Slim Gravy performs at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Event organizer Jay Gavit compiled a slideshow of images from the Russia-Ukraine War to play during the event. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ludmlla Kasyanenko performs at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ludmlla Kasyanenko and Anatoliy Matviychuk perform at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Estacato performs at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas perform at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Musicians playing folk instruments during the UkrainianBenefit Concert. A traditional Ukrainian stringed instrument called a bandura was used in the performance, one of which has a significant history that ties to Ukrainian culture preservation. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas have been playing together for 13 years. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cameron Taylor of Secret of Boris at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Paragraph Taylor of Secret of Boris at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Paragraph Taylor and Kevin Porter from Secret of Boris perform the Ukrainian Benefit Concert an Amplified. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Cameron Taylor of Secret of Boris at the Ukrainian Benefit Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Secret of Boris has a new single coming out soon. Photo: Jessica Waffles
