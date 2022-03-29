Dallas shows support for Ukraine through benefit concert at Amplified

North Texans showed up to support “Dallas Says No To War,” a Ukrainian Benefit Concert at Amplified (formerly Gas Monkey) in Dallas on Sunday, March 27.

It was an all-day event, from noon to 10 p.m. Local music artists on the lineup included Darlington, The Infamists, Flow State, Lost Art Legacy, Joseph Fisher-Schramm, Zane & the Strange Angels, and the Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas.

The event was organized by Jay Gavit, aka DJ Crash, in collaboration with Amplified and David Fletcher, who helped with booking bands for the benefit.

”Seeing troubling news, knowing I can’t just sit still and sit back,” Gavit said of his inspiration to put the event together. “We need to recognize that this has the potential to be a world war now.”

Proceeds from the show benefited the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, which is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia and Kyiv, Ukraine.

“This is a pro-event,” Gavit said. “Pro-democracy, pro-Ukraine, pro-freedom.”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

