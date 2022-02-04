The KXT Local Show: Trey Johnson, Billy Star, LJ Wilkes & Averi Burk

This week we heard new music out of Fort Worth from Fiction Theory, and out of Dallas, some good old-fashioned experimental punk from Billy Star, and an uplifting hip hop and pop number from LJ Wilkes and Averi Burk. This week also brought us the sad news that Trey Johnson, a founder of Dallas band Sorta and a founding member of State Fair Records, has died at the age of 53.

Trey Johnson was a founding member of Dallas band Sorta and also one of the founders of State Fair Records, the label that has released albums from artists Joshua Ray Walker, Kristy Kruger, Eleven Hundred Springs, The Ottoman Turks, and more.

Johnson joined us in the KXT studios back in 2010, and we revisited his solo performance of the Sorta song “To Jenny” that he played in our studio. “To Jenny” is NOT in the video below, but click here to listen to the full live interview and you’ll hear him play it at about the 16:48 mark.

The Dallas band recently released the Talking in Circles EP and will be playing at SXSW in March.

“Soul Searching” is an uplifting and encouraging number that will also get stuck in your head. Wilkes’ hip-hop verses combine perfectly with Burk’s powerful voice in this song about finding your purpose.

The KXT Local Show – 02/03/2022

Trey Johnson- To Jenny (KXT Live Session)

Salim Nouralla- Love Is All Around

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

LJ Wilkes feat. Averi Burk- Soul Searching

Queen of Cups- The Fog

Dali Voodoo- Silver

Vanalika- (I’m) Crazy

Billy Star- Talking in Circles

The Troumatics- Rocket in Flight

Learning Names- I Was the One

Fiction Theory- Was It Worth It

PRYML- All Night

Ariel & The Culture- Tu Y Yo

Andy Evans- Good to Be Alive

Kirk Thurmond- Campari & Soda

Joshua Ray Walker- Canyon

Asher Roberts feat. Gillian Rhys- One Night

Kyoto Lo-Fi- Emotional Hangover

