The KXT Local Show: Motorcade, J/O/E feat. Suave-Ski, Idania

This week on the Local Show- new songs out of Dallas this week from Motorcade, and Idania, and we heard a cynical love song from indie project After a Night of Unsettling Dreams. From Fort Worth, we heard hip hop from J/O/E feat Suave-Ski and dance-pop from Yokyo.

Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Dallas musicians James Henderson, Andrew Huffstetler, John Dufilho, and Jeff Ryan make up the band Motorcade. All four members of the band have played and toured with multiple artists over the years- just some of the projects that members have been involved with include St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, and The Deathray Davies. “Standard Passage” is a track from the upcoming See You In the Nothing, which officially drops in April.

J/O/E is an Emcee, Producer, Influencer, and Craft Beer enthusiast from South Fort Worth. “Crewz Control” features lyricist Suave-Ski and is the perfect song to play loud while riding down the highway on a beautiful day.

In addition to singing, powerhouse artist Idania also plays piano, flute, and percussion- often combining her talents during her live shows.

After A Night of Unsettling Dreams is the solo project of Dallas artist Lulio Guevara, and “Puppy Lust” is a cynical love song that examines the end of another failed relationship.

The KXT Local Show – 2/17/2022

Motorcade- Standard Passage

Simone Nicole- Divine

The City- Good Graces

J/O/E (feat. Suave-Ski)- Crewz Control

Cabus- Call

Sleepy Atlantis- Strangest Place (Strangers Mix)

Posival- Barcelona Dr.

Idiana- Gracias Y Chao

The Plum Boys- Going to the Moon

LJ Wilkes feat. Averi Burk – Soul Searching

Bastards of Soul- Glass of Ashes

After A Night of Unsettling Dreams- Puppy Lust

Sarah Johnson- Look What You’ve Done

Ghost Cloak- Secret

Ariel + The Culture- Tu Y Yo

Yokyo- U

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

