The KXT Local Show: Sleepy Atlantis, Alexandra, Kinsley August

We kicked off 2022 in the best way, with new music out of Fort Worth from Simone Nicole and Sleepy Atlantis, as well as brand new songs out of Dallas from New Ellum, Jacob Metcalf, and Kinsley August. And, Dallas artist Alexandra made her Local Show debut with “Bad Stuff”! Check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights!

Musician Bobby Zanzucchi (Telegraph Canyon, Son of Stan) has revived his project Sleepy Atlantis with “Strangest Place (Strangers Mix),” a song that started as a demo many years ago and was released last October.

Indie pop singer/songwriter Alexandra started her journey in Ohio before relocating to Dallas. Her debut single “Bad Stuff” examines the emotions that inevitably follow the end of a relationship. (Warning: This song contains language that some might find offensive.)

Kinsley August has given us a wonderful love song wrapped in synth and goodness.

The KXT Local Show Playlist- 1/6/2022

Simone Nicole- Divine

Damon K. Clark- Random Lover

Zeke Forever- Kryptonite

Jacob Metcalf- Dizzy

Matthew McNeal- What Is It

Lauren Christner & The Roundup- Black Chevrolet

New Ellum- Lonesome Highway

Alexandra- Bad Stuff

Catamaran- Don’t Even Try

Officially Simone- Close To You

Joshua Ray Walker- Sexy After Dark

Sleepy Atlantis- Strangest Place (Strangers Mix)

Always the Alibi- This Scar From You

Queen of Cups- The Fog

Kinsley August- Lavender

Cabus- Call

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.