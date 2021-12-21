

Sometimes when you go out to a show, there will be one song that sticks in your head as you’re driving home. Something catchy that you just couldn’t get enough of. This is that song.

Arthur Black performs his unreleased song “Last Time” at Three Links during the RC Williams weekly jam session.

Black is a 24-year-old songwriter based out of Carrollton. He moved there from Plano, where he grew up. It was his first time at Three Links, but he’s been writing songs for 10 years now.

“I actually started off rapping,” Black said. “I released my first mixtape when I was 15 or 16 years old. The singing melodies came with time. I would just listen to more music.”

His style leans more into a chill indie vibe, producing his own music but also working with Cush With a C and keeping elements of hip-hop in some of his music, like his “Hall of Fame” single, which dropped in July.

His 7-song 2020 album Broken Pop Machine swims in a sea of emotions, from the slow, chill-out-and-reflect song “Insert,” to the ride-with-the-windows-down song “Free,” to my personal favorite, “Addict,” which is the most danceable song on the album – it’s like a revenge love party powered by quirky synths and big-boom bass.

Make sure your subwoofer is on, put it on your dance playlist and hit repeat.

He doesn’t have a release date for his next song, but it will be in 2022. He often performs at the Royal Lane Studios‘ weekly open mic called “Speak Easy,” Thursdays from 8:00 – 11:00pm.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.