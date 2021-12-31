The KXT Local Show: Joshua Ray Walker, Tears, Luna Luna

This week on the Local Show we listened back to some of my favorite North Texas releases from 2021. As a bonus (and to my personal delight), a lot of DFW musicians also brought the thunder when it came to their song’s accompanying video. Let’s check out some of the steller videos that the local music community brought us in 2021.

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

The video for “Sexy After Dark” was released in August and was shot at the historic Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum.

Tears made her Local Show debut with “Bye”. The video features jewels, money, dance moves, and an excellent plot that finds Tears executing a master plan against one very unlucky guy.

A video with puppets and a puppet serial killer! Can the killer be stopped?! Do the puppets get their revenge?! It’s all here in “Space Prom”.

Dali VooDoo is one of my favorite NTX artists of 2021 and Tay Money has had a steller year- her song “The Assignment” took over TikTok and she was recently featured on WFAA. The pair joined forces for “Country Girl”, and the video, which features some wonderful special effects (giant heads!), was shot at Dallas Heritage Village.

Spoiler alert: these guys really, really do not care about your drama. Watch this aviation-themed video all the way through for a bit of a twist at the end.

Luna Luna is touring in support of their new album Flower Moon, and recently extended dates into 2022 to make some stops on the East Coast. The fun, party-vibe of the “Feel It Now” video totally matches the get-up and dance spirit of the song!

The KXT Local Show Playlist- 12/30/2021

Revelers Hall Band- Always There

Luna Luna – Feel It Now

Kyoto Lo-Fi- Emotional Hangover

Joshua Ray Walker- Sexy After Dark

Rafa- La Receta

Phantomelo- Space Prom

Levi Ray- Stop Me Now

Mitchell Ferguson & Drugstore Cowboy- Dramatic

Tears- Bye

The Wee-Beasties- I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me

Overshare- Prison

BeMyFiasco- Bad Dream

Dali Voodoo & Tay Money- Country Girl

Ariel & The Culture- No Puedo

Market Zero- Bad Connections

Remy Reilly- Lost Without You

Bastards of Soul- Lizzy Louise

