The KXT Local Show: Kristy Krüger, Ellen Once Again, Abby Cole

I hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday! It’s so exciting that so many amazing DFW artists have created songs to celebrate the occasion, and you’ll find some of them sprinkled in this week’s playlist, which you’ll find under this week’s highlights.

Krüger’s version of “Santa Baby” brings to mind visions of jazz clubs past. It’s absolutely delicious!

Ellen strives to make people feel better after listening to her songs, and “I Feel Alive at Christmas Time” achieves the goal… and you can duet with her on TikTok! 😀

Abby Cole just released a cover of the Christmas classic with a twist- Cole uses the original lyrics for the song, which (among other things) changes “Have yourself a merry little Christmas/Let your heart be light/From now on, our troubles will be out of sight” to “Have yourself a merry little Christmas/It may be your last/Next year we may all be living in the past”. This, paired with her soft voice and signature electronic sound, make for a super haunting song. But, she totally wants you to have a Merry Little Christmas… right?

The KXT Local Show- 12/25/2021

Kristy Krüger- Santa Baby

Queen of Cups- The Fog

Dali Voodoo- Daydream

Ellen Once Again- I Feel Alive at Christmastime

Cathey Sparks- All Lit Up

Cabus- Call

Anysia- Induratized

Remy Reilly- Lost Without You

The Troumatics- Whiskey Christmas

The Venetian Sailors- (All I Really Want For Christmas Is) Peace on Earth

Overshare- Prison

Lauren Christner & The Round Up- Black Chevrolet

40 Acre Mule- The Big Man’s Back In Town

Abby Cole- Have Urself A Merry Little Christmas

Damon K. Clark- Random Lover

The Plum Boys- Going to the Moon

Claire Reilly-Roe- Kiss Me Goodnight

Hello Shannon feat. Ben Fisher- It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Loyal Sally feat. Ellen Once Again- The New Year

