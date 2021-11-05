The KXT Local Show: Dali Voodoo, LoveHeist, Bad Lives

This week on the KXT Local Show, we heard new music from Abby Cole, Madeline Elise, and Matthew McNeal. We also had Local Show debuts by Dallas band Bad Lives, and Fort Worth hip hop duo 808 Saints, checked out the song “Daydream” by pop artist Dali Voodoo, and revisited “Ready to Go” by Dallas band LoveHeist.

Check out the full playlist below this week’s show highlights!

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

Dali Voodoo

Dali Voodoo made his Local Show debut a few weeks ago with the song “Country Girl”, his collaboration with rapper Tay Money. This week, Dali Voodoo is back with his song “Daydream” and a super fun video that goes with it!

Bad Lives

Bad Lives is a trio from Dallas that strives to meld the energy of modern indie with classic alternative sounds. Check out their song “The Queen.”

LoveHeist

We caught up with LoveHeist back in February to talk about how the band came to be and about their single”Ready to Go.” The song is a reminder not to give up when things get difficult.

KXT Local Show Playlist- 11/04/21

Dali Voodoo- Daydream

Kyoto Lo-Fi- Emotional Hangover

Asher Roberts feat. Gillian Rhys- One Night

Abby Cole- Does It Hurt Your Feelings

LoveHeist- Ready to Go

Madeline Elise- Done

Matthew McNeal- What Is It

Steve Austin and the Bioniq Brass Band- If You don’t Love Me

Ariel + The Culture- No Puedo

808 Saints- Basics

The Plum Boys- Right Now

Catamaran- Don’t Even Try

Bad Lives- The Queen

Remy Reilly- Lost Without You

Texicana- Wild and Free

The Half Guided Hearts- Keep Me Here

Are you North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the interim host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Technical Director for Think with Krys Boyd on KERA 90.1 FM.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.