The KXT Local Show: Anysia, Denver Williams, Luna Luna

This week, several artists made their KXT Local Show debut! We listened to Dallas artists Suede Lacy and Anysia, while Officially Simone checked in from Desoto. Denver Williams sent in his new song “The Pass” from Fort Worth and rounding out the new music this week was Jarod Grice and Posival, both from Denton. We also revisited songs from Queen of Cups, Luna Luna, and Catamaran.

Check out the full playlist under this week’s highlights!

(Warning: the songs below may contain explicit language.)

Anysia

Dallas artist Anysia (pronounced uh-nee-see-ya) started writing songs when she was just 14. She made her Local Show debut this week with the bouncy breakup song, “Induratized”.

Denver Williams

Williams has toured the country playing guitar with Vincent Neil Emerson and performed as the frontman of Chillamundo. When the pandemic happened, Williams used the time to experiment with new music and the result is his first solo project, The Blooming Eye, which will be released in December. That’s where you’ll find the song “The Pass”.

Luna Luna

Dallas indie pop band Luna Luna has been making the rounds this year with their songs featured on NPR’s The Latin Alternative and a tour to support their album Flower Moon. The video for the single “Feel It Now” totally matches the fun party vibe of the song.

KXT LOCAL SHOW PLAYLIST 11/18/2021

Anysia- Induratized

Bad Lives- The Queen

Luna Luna- Feel It Now

Officially Simone- Close to You

Suede Lacy- Stuck

The Roomsounds- Lightning

Dali Voodoo feat. Tay Money- Country Girl

Jarod Grice- Poison Blues

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

The Plum Boys- Right Now

Tears- Bye

Denver Williams- The Pass

Catamaran- Don’t Even Try

Levi Ray- Stop Me Now

Posival- Barcelona Dr.

Queen of Cups- The Fog

Ariel + The Culture- No Puedo

