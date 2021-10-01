It’s Local Music Month on KXT!

But what does that mean? That means when you tune in to our station you’ll be hearing even more of your favorite hometown sounds every hour. And mark your calendars for October 29 for a FREE night of local tunes and local brews at Four Corners Brewery for our Local Music Showcase.

This year’s lineup includes Summer Dean (Fort Worth), Kyoto Lo-Fi (Dallas), La Bell (Coppell), Revelers Hall Band (Dallas) and Ten Hands (Denton) featuring KXT’s very own Paul Slavens.

And if that wasn’t enough fun for you, keep the local music vibes going into the weekend with the newest fest in town, LaReunion Music Fest.

Stay tuned to our channels for more info!

Submit your music:

Are you a local musician? We always want to hear from you, but especially so during Local Music Month! Submit your music for consideration at KXT.org/submissions. Check out the full list of guidelines here.