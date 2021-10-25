Get to know the acts at KXT’s Local Music Showcase

To celebrate Local Music Month, KXT has assembled a diverse line-up of hometown acts to highlight the incredible talent that calls North Texas home. Best of all? The Oct. 29 event is free to attend! You can RSVP to the event here.

We’ll be spotlighting one of the acts on the bill each day this week, so keep checking back to make sure you’ve caught up with every performer before Friday’s showcase.

Singer-songwriter La Bell first turned heads a year ago with “Floyd’s Song,” a shattering, socially conscious hip-hop track inspired by the traumatic racial unrest of the pandemic summer of 2020. She’s continued to command attention, thanks to smoldering R&B cuts like her recent single “Don’t Want to Give You Up.”

La Bell ,“I Don’t Want to Give You Up”



This Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter has had a breakout 2021, thanks to her acclaimed (and pandemic-delayed) debut album, Bad Romantic. It’s an old-school country tour de force, cut with some ace session players in Fort Worth’s storied Niles City Sound studio, and featuring Dean’s arresting vocals wrapped around some songs tailor-made for getting tears in your beer.

Summer Dean & Colter Wall, “You’re Lucky She’s Lonely”

Preston Jones is a freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.