Live music fans rejoice because concerts are back! Soundcheck is done, venue doors are open and now it’s time to rock out. And what a better way to get back into the live music scene than with a full lineup of some of KXT’s favorite artists coming through North Texas all while supporting the station you love.

Prize: One winner will receive a pair (2) of tickets to Bastard of Soul, Big Thief, Sylvan Esso, Dinosaur Jr., Tennis, Julien Baker PLUS four (4) tickets to St. Vincent, and Kings of Leon AND a weekend staycation in Downtown Dallas for four and a gift card to cover your ride.

How it works: When you donate or become a KXT sustaining member between Friday, June 25 and Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 10:00pm your name automatically goes in the hat for the drawing — it’s that easy! Consider becoming a sustaining member starting at $5/month or make a one-time donation to support the service KXT provides you. Any donation in any amount automatically enters you into the giveaway and makes a difference in supporting local artists and bringing new music discovery to North Texas. Full details for the drawing can be found here.

KXT 91.7 Presents: Bastards of Soul at Ridgela Theater on 7/10/21

KXT 91.7 Presents: Big Thief at Granada Theater on 9/14/21

Kings of Leon at Dos Equis Pavilion on 9/17/21

KXT 91.7 Presents: Sylvan Esso at Southside Ballroom on 9/18/21



KXT 91.7 Presents: Dinosaur Jr. at Canton Hall on 9/25/21



KXT 91.7 Presents: St. Vincent at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on 10/2/21



KXT 91.7 Presents: Tennis at Granada Theater on 10/19/21

KXT 91.7 Presents: Julien Baker at Granada Theater on 10/28/21



Support the great music you hear and be entered into KXT’s Ultimate Golden Ticket And Staycation Giveaway here