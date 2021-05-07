Between Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th be with you), Cinco De Mayo and Mother’s Day, there’s a lot of reasons to be joyous this week. We’re just happy (and equally surprised) that we’ve made it to the month of May. We ask nothing from you except to sit back, relax and enjoy the tunes that Gini Mascorro, KXT’s Music Director, has selected just for you. And if you find something you enjoy on this list, feel free to let us know!

MONDAY, 5/3/21: Shungudzo – It’s A Good Day (To Fight The System)

On a first listen, this song is an easy, breezy and melodious tune. After a couple of plays however, the message of this song jumps in: There is joy in standing up for what you believe in. The flame of optimism doubles as a superpower for Zimbabwean-born, U.S.-based poet and artist, Shungudzo. In this breakout track she proclaims, “My head is on straight/my heart is in peace/my soul is incredibly/ready to change history.”

TUESDAY, 5/4/21: Moby (ft. Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah) – Natural Blues (Reprise Version)

If you thought Moby’s original 2000 version version was pure magic, wait until your ears get a load of the 2021 remake featuring the powerhouse pairing of Gregory Porter and Amythyst Kiah. Prepare to be wowed, electrified and rendered speechless.

WEDNESDAY, 5/5/21: Pretenders – Show Me



Pretenders’ lead singer, Chrissie Hynde, brings us this infectious jingly-jangly song and in the process asks whether love and civility can thrive in a world where the most insidious natural- and man-made foibles seem to grab the headlines and distract us from our priorities. This 1984 track expresses the hope that yes, indeed it can.

THURSDAY, 5/6/21: The Relatives – Your Love Is Real

The late Rev. Gean West and his brother Tommie founded this Dallas gospel-garage outfit in 1970, disbanded in 1980, and in 2013, returned with The Electric Word. Soundly celebrating the power of devotion is the standout, “Your Love Is Real” by The Relatives.

FRIDAY, 5/7/21: The Intruders – I’ll Always Love My Mama



If you hadn’t noticed all the ads selling you on “the perfect gift for mom,” this Sunday is Mother’s Day. Unlike those advertisements, we aren’t here to sell you anything but instead to encourage you to savor the Philly Sound vibe of this Gamble & Huff/McFadden & Whitehead gem by The Intruders. This one is for all the moms, mom figures, step-moms, foster moms, grandmoms and anyone whose loving intuition covers us all.

Follow our Spotify playlist below with all of this month’s picks (so far).

Erika runs social media for KXT. You can follow her on Twitter at @shrugemoji.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member here.