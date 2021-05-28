KXT Song Of The Day: “Freedom” By Jon Batiste

Every Monday-Friday our Music Director, Gini Mascorro, selects a Song Of The Day to soundtrack your life. Here we take a closer look at one of those picks and create a playlist including all of the week’s selections.

Jon Batiste has had an incredible past year. He released his fifth studio album, WE ARE, in March of this year. He won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Disney-Pixar’s Soul, along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

To casual listeners, the recent attention on Batiste may appear like a sudden rise to fame. But he’s been releasing music for well over a decade.

Born in Louisiana, Batiste has been surrounded by music all his life. His family is full of professional musicians, and he was mentored by them from an early age. He attended Juilliard’s music school and earned a Master of Music degree — all while he was beginning to release music.

You are likely familiar with his role as the bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But he’s also been recognized by the American Jazz Museum, being awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award.

In “Freedom,” which is off his latest album, Batiste invites the listener on a short journey lasting 2 minutes and 58 seconds. This song is the sonic equivalent of the word “celebration.” The joy that Batiste radiates from his freedom to be his true and authentic self is contagious. It is not only a pleasure to hear Batiste letting go of any pretenses but it gives listeners the fire to replicate the same energy in our own life.

