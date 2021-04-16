KXT’s Song Of The Day is a weekly compilation of tunes selected every Monday through Friday by Gini Mascorro, our station’s Music Director. The Song Of The Day is meant to soundtrack your routine, but like KXT’s programming, we hope our picks also take you on a music discovery journey as well as remind you to celebrate legendary artists that have shaped your love of music.

Monday, 4/12/21: Paul Weller – Cosmic Fringes

Paul Weller could not keep away from the studio for long. The Jam’s ex-frontman released On A Sunset last year and is back with a brand-spanking new album yet again. Written and recorded during the lockdown, and complete with synths, this track showcases the more philosophical side of The Modfather.

Tuesday, 4/13/21: Crowded House – To The Island (Tame Impala Remix)

For anyone wanderlusting in their heart and needing some quality escapism as spring fever takes hold, Neil Finn enlisted the help of Kevin Parker of Tame Impala to add some synth and bounce to the remix of Crowded House’s latest offering.

Wednesday, 4/14/21: Prince – Welcome 2 America

“The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.” Recorded in 2010, Welcome 2 America , is a full-length album of previously unreleased work. With accountability in short supply these days, this spoken-word contemplation from the late, great Prince resonates even more deeply today.

Thursday, 4/15/21: Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – What If We All Stopped Paying Taxes?

Money talks, and at times, shouts down from the mountaintop. And in a world where injustice and inequality seem to drown out civility, well, “what if?” Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings offer up some funky, well-versed food for thought.

Friday, 4/16/21: Rostam – Changephobia

From his second post-Vampire Weekend solo run, Rostam’s “Changephobia” tests his faith in the future, gracefully acknowledging the fear and growing pains that come with it. It’s a soother, with mellow beats and bursts of sax. The album of the same name is due out on June 4th.

